News

Economy & Business

Coronavirus Unemployment Hits 14.7 Percent, Highest Since Great Depression

By
People wait in line to file for unemployment amid the coronavirus outbreak in Fort Smith, Ark., April 6, 2020. (Nick Oxford/Reuters)

U.S. unemployment hit 14.7 percent in April amid the coronavirus pandemic, the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported Friday that the country lost 20.5 million jobs in April, “with particularly heavy job losses in leisure and hospitality.” The 10.3-point increase the unemployment rate from March to April is the largest ever recorded, and marks the first time in over a decade that unemployment has hit double digits. The previous worst jobless rate since the Great Depression, when unemployment hit 25 percent, was 10.8 percent in 1982.

In a live reaction to the numbers, President Trump was not shocked, telling Fox News in an interview that “even the Democrats aren’t blaming me for that” as the country battles Covid-19.

“It’s totally expected, it’s no surprise,” Trump stated. “. . . What I can do: I’ll bring it back.”

The labor force participation rate hit its lowest point since 1973, falling to 60.2 percent. Among different industries, employment in leisure and hospitality was nearly cut in half, falling by 7.7 million. Despite the virus, the healthcare industry lost 1.4 million jobs, primarily among dentists and private practitioners. One bright spot in the report showed that of those unemployed, 18.1 million — 78 percent — said that their layoff was temporary.

But BLS revealed at the conclusion of its report that “the overall unemployment rate would have been almost 5 percentage points higher than reported” had individuals who were classified as employed, but who were not working, been included.

Comments

“As was the case in March, special instructions sent to household survey interviewers called for all employed persons absent from work due to coronavirus-related business closures to be classified as unemployed on temporary layoff,” the report reads. “However, it is apparent that not all such workers were so classified.”

On Thursday, the Labor Department said that over 33 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits since mid-March.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
Film & TV

What Does Michelle Obama Have to Complain About?

By
There’s a curious joy deficit in Michelle Obama’s video memoir Becoming, the Netflix documentary produced by her and her husband. As she glides from one beautiful space to another, surrounded by beautiful and famous people, with beautiful daughters and a beautiful bank account and much else to be grateful ... Read More
Film & TV

What Does Michelle Obama Have to Complain About?

By
There’s a curious joy deficit in Michelle Obama’s video memoir Becoming, the Netflix documentary produced by her and her husband. As she glides from one beautiful space to another, surrounded by beautiful and famous people, with beautiful daughters and a beautiful bank account and much else to be grateful ... Read More
Media

Media Outlets Mislead Readers about COVID-19 Data

By
The public overwhelmingly relies on the press to provide them with accurate information and proper context. When it comes to COVID-19, many press outlets are consistently failing to do that. In fact, the reporting on data related to the epidemic has increasingly led to conclusions that aren’t accurate and an ... Read More
Media

Media Outlets Mislead Readers about COVID-19 Data

By
The public overwhelmingly relies on the press to provide them with accurate information and proper context. When it comes to COVID-19, many press outlets are consistently failing to do that. In fact, the reporting on data related to the epidemic has increasingly led to conclusions that aren’t accurate and an ... Read More
U.S.

What’s Going On with New York?

By
On the menu today: New York City’s coronavirus case numbers are gradually improving, but they’re still a long way from out of the woods, how the virus is creating dire days for big-city public-transportation systems, and a new study indicates that the colossal mistakes of the Big Apple in the early days of ... Read More
U.S.

What’s Going On with New York?

By
On the menu today: New York City’s coronavirus case numbers are gradually improving, but they’re still a long way from out of the woods, how the virus is creating dire days for big-city public-transportation systems, and a new study indicates that the colossal mistakes of the Big Apple in the early days of ... Read More
Film & TV

Michelle Obama’s Tall Tales

By
The cult of Michelle Obama is a puzzler. Thousands of strong, smart, independent women flock to every public appearance of, and hang on every platitude of, a woman whose sole notable accomplishment is her marriage. Lucking into marrying a celebrity is not usually posited to be the aim of feminism. No one can name ... Read More
Film & TV

Michelle Obama’s Tall Tales

By
The cult of Michelle Obama is a puzzler. Thousands of strong, smart, independent women flock to every public appearance of, and hang on every platitude of, a woman whose sole notable accomplishment is her marriage. Lucking into marrying a celebrity is not usually posited to be the aim of feminism. No one can name ... Read More