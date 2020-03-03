News

World

WHO Announces Coronavirus Mortality Rate Has Jumped to 3.4 Percent

By
Ambulances to transport coronavirus infected patients parked in Daegu, South Korea, March 1, 2020. (Yonhap via Reuters)

The World Health Organization on Tuesday announced that 3.4 percent of COVID-19 patients worldwide have died from the illness.

The mortality rate of the coronavirus was previously thought to be around two percent. The illness has a much stronger chance of causing death in sick and elderly patients (around 14 percent), while among children and healthy adults the mortality rate is close to zero.

The WHO’s announcement came as Washington State officials confirmed a total of nine deaths in the state caused by coronavirus. That outbreak is centered in Seattle suburb of Kirkland in King County, where authorities were investigating the possibility of an outbreak at a local nursing home.

Meanwhile, Harborview Medical Center in Seattle released a statement on Tuesday confirming that a patient transferred to the center from the nursing home, and who died last week, had suffered from the coronavirus. Harborview said that some medical workers may have been exposed to coronavirus because the patient was not previously confirmed to have the illness.

President Trump on Tuesday said that while the U.S. was mulling further restrictions on foreign travel, no restrictions on domestic travel were being weighed.

“We’re not looking at that at all. There’s only one hotspot [in King County],” Trump told reporters. “But we’re looking at other countries and we’re being very stringent.”

Coronavirus cases have cropped up in several other states including California, New York, Georgia and Florida.

Outside of China, the countries most affected by the illness are South Korea, Iran and Italy.

Comments

While South Korea and Italy have moved to enact quarantine measures, Iranian parliament members have accused the government of concealing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country. Iran announced on Tuesday that almost 10 percent of the country’s lawmakers have been infected.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

Latest Super Tuesday Poll Results

By
Joe Biden's victory in South Carolina gives the former vice president a needed boost ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries. The latest RealClear Politics polling averages for Super Tuesday states nevertheless appear favorable for Bernie Sanders, though the impact of tonight's results are not yet reflected in the ... Read More
Elections

Latest Super Tuesday Poll Results

By
Joe Biden's victory in South Carolina gives the former vice president a needed boost ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries. The latest RealClear Politics polling averages for Super Tuesday states nevertheless appear favorable for Bernie Sanders, though the impact of tonight's results are not yet reflected in the ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Events, Dear Boys

By
If it isn’t coronavirus, it is going to be something else. Are we going to be ready for it? When Governor George W. Bush of Texas decided to run for president, he had some big ideas about education and entitlement reform, about encouraging Americans to invest and build an “ownership society” in which not ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Events, Dear Boys

By
If it isn’t coronavirus, it is going to be something else. Are we going to be ready for it? When Governor George W. Bush of Texas decided to run for president, he had some big ideas about education and entitlement reform, about encouraging Americans to invest and build an “ownership society” in which not ... Read More
Elections

Bye, Buttigieg

By
Pete Buttigieg is leaving the presidential race. His decision comes as a surprise; this morning, his campaign was still urging supporters to get out the vote on Super Tuesday. A decent number of Buttigieg supporters are now up for grabs in the Super Tuesday states. Buttigieg is at 13.3 percent in the ... Read More
Elections

Bye, Buttigieg

By
Pete Buttigieg is leaving the presidential race. His decision comes as a surprise; this morning, his campaign was still urging supporters to get out the vote on Super Tuesday. A decent number of Buttigieg supporters are now up for grabs in the Super Tuesday states. Buttigieg is at 13.3 percent in the ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Absolutely Bonkers Victory

By
I never would have thought that Biden would finish fourth and fifth in Iowa and New Hampshire respectively and not only survive but go on to not only win in South Carolina -- but win in a complete blowout. There were indications that he had momentum, with a couple of polls showing him jumping up to 20-point and ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Absolutely Bonkers Victory

By
I never would have thought that Biden would finish fourth and fifth in Iowa and New Hampshire respectively and not only survive but go on to not only win in South Carolina -- but win in a complete blowout. There were indications that he had momentum, with a couple of polls showing him jumping up to 20-point and ... Read More
Books

When Memoirs Share Too Much, Too Soon

By
Telling someone you were raised by survivalists in the middle of rural Idaho is an excellent conversation starter. Tara Westover needs to have a conversation about this, but perhaps not with the millions of people who read her bestselling book, Educated. The memoir can be a problematic genre. When it is used ... Read More
Books

When Memoirs Share Too Much, Too Soon

By
Telling someone you were raised by survivalists in the middle of rural Idaho is an excellent conversation starter. Tara Westover needs to have a conversation about this, but perhaps not with the millions of people who read her bestselling book, Educated. The memoir can be a problematic genre. When it is used ... Read More
Elections

Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the party's South Carolina primary election Saturday evening in a major boost for the former front-runner's campaign. The former vice president will be awarded 20 of the 54 delegates up for grabs in the state's primary, NBC News projected. His victory, called by ... Read More
Elections

Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the party's South Carolina primary election Saturday evening in a major boost for the former front-runner's campaign. The former vice president will be awarded 20 of the 54 delegates up for grabs in the state's primary, NBC News projected. His victory, called by ... Read More
Elections

The Worm Has Turned in the Democratic Race

By
The establishment has consolidated incredibly rapidly around Joe Biden after his South Carolina triumph. Most importantly, Amy Klobuchar and Peter Buttigieg have both dropped out and are endorsing him. Part of the reason it was difficult to see anyone stopping Bernie was that it was hard to figure how the ... Read More
Elections

The Worm Has Turned in the Democratic Race

By
The establishment has consolidated incredibly rapidly around Joe Biden after his South Carolina triumph. Most importantly, Amy Klobuchar and Peter Buttigieg have both dropped out and are endorsing him. Part of the reason it was difficult to see anyone stopping Bernie was that it was hard to figure how the ... Read More