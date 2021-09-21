Cotton, Haley Say U.S. Reputation Underwater after Biden’s UN General Assembly Speech

President Joe Biden arrives to speak during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, September 21, 2021. (Eduardo Munoz/Pool via Reuters)

After President Biden’s address before the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, Senator Tom Cotton and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley rebuked his message, which they argue irreparably damaged America’s international reputation and credibility.

Haley said Biden’s rhetoric treated America’s adversaries with kid gloves, as he failed to explicitly name them or highlight the challenges they pose or the egregious abuses they’ve committed. In a line that some Republicans interpreted as appeasement, Biden declared that the U.S. is “not seeking the new Cold War” with China.

“President Biden’s speech ignored the reality and seriousness of America’s threats and enemies. China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Afghanistan, and terrorism, to name a few,” Haley said on a Fox News segment after the event. Because of Biden’s tepid attitude toward our foes, our allies cannot depend on us for support which was unequivocally guaranteed during the preceding administration, the former South Caroline governor said.

“With Joe Biden asleep at the switch, our friends don’t trust us, and our enemies are rejoicing,” Haley added.

Haley noted China’s complicity in the pandemic, human rights violations against the Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region, suppression of the democracy movement in Hong Kong, and aggression towards Taiwan. Despite China’s poor record, however, she said Biden is prioritizing collaborating with its regime to curb climate change, a problem the country has disproportionately contributed to as one of the globe’s top emitters.

On an appearance on Fox News Tuesday, Cotton suggested Biden’s speech was an embarrassment to our international standing and a humiliating show of weakness.

“Joe Biden walked into the United Nations today and put a giant ‘kick me’ sign on Uncle Sam’s back…The leaders in Beijing are laughing at Joe Biden and America right now because they’ve been waging a cold war against us for decades. Stealing our jobs by the millions, infiltrating our high-tech businesses and universities with spies, building a military that might one day compete with our own,” he said.

“He literally would not use the word ‘China.’ He was like a scared child from a Harry Potter novel who wouldn’t say Voldemort’s name because he was afraid of what might happen,” he added.

Cotton also said America’s Afghan allies have not forgotten the president’s ‘betrayal” amid the botched military withdrawal and emergency evacuation from the country that left hundreds of them behind.

