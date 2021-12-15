County Execs Blast Hochul’s Mask Order as a Return to Cuomo Playbook: ‘Complete Waste of Resources’

Ed Day was heading into work Friday morning when he got a heads up from his staff: New York governor Kathy Hochul was re-instituting a statewide mask mandate to slow the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

She officially announced the new mandate that day during a press conference.

Hochul never reached out to county leaders to ask for their advice before re-instituting the mandate, Day said, and her staff didn’t have answers to many of Day’s questions.

Day, the county executive in Rockland County — part of New York’s Hudson Valley — said in an interview with National Review that the …