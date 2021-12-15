News

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

County Execs Blast Hochul’s Mask Order as a Return to Cuomo Playbook: ‘Complete Waste of Resources’

By
Left to right: Rockland County Executive Ed Day, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, and Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell (Office of the Rockland County Executive; Carlo Allegri/Reuters; Office of the Putnam County Executive)

Ed Day was heading into work Friday morning when he got a heads up from his staff: New York governor Kathy Hochul was re-instituting a statewide mask mandate to slow the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

She officially announced the new mandate that day during a press conference.

Hochul never reached out to county leaders to ask for their advice before re-instituting the mandate, Day said, and her staff didn’t have answers to many of Day’s questions.

Day, the county executive in Rockland County — part of New York’s Hudson Valley — said in an interview with National Review that the

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Ryan Mills is an enterprise and media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest