COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 3 Million Worldwide

Empty patient beds are seen in a Maryland hospital as hospitals have limited visitors and cancelled elective surgery to make space for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, March 18, 2020. Picture taken March 18, 2020. (Rosem Morton/Reuters)

More than three million people across the world have died since the pandemic began last year, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

“This is not the situation we want to be in 16 months into a pandemic, where we have proven control measures,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, one of the World Health Organization’s leaders on COVID-19.

Advertisement

The United States leads the world in COVID deaths — 566,224 — followed by Brazil with 368,749 and Mexico with 211,693.

Brazil’s daily death toll, at an average of 3,000 deaths, accounts for almost a quarter of the deaths reported daily worldwide.

The Associated Press notes that “The number of lives lost, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Kyiv, Ukraine; Caracas, Venezuela; or metropolitan Lisbon, Portugal. It is bigger than Chicago (2.7 million) and equivalent to Philadelphia and Dallas combined.”

There have been 140 million global cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins.

The grim milestone comes just three months after the global death toll surpassed 2 million in January. Yet experts believe the actual toll is higher due to potential data concealment and cases that went undetected in 2019, according to AP.

However, vaccination efforts have offered a light at the end of the tunnel for a number of countries around the world, including the U.S., where nearly 20 percent of the total population had been fully vaccinated as of April 8.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.