COVID Lockdowns Threaten to Derail Retailers’ Biggest Weekend

On Saturday morning, Belita Clover expects to be working at her store, The Octopus and The Fox, just as she's done on the Saturday after Thanksgiving every year for nearly a decade.

Small Business Saturday is typically one of the busiest days of the year at the small shop that sells locally produced, handmade goods in a bustling Albuquerque, N.M. neighborhood.

But there will be one thing noticeably missing from Clover’s shop this year: shoppers.

Heading into one of the most important shopping weekends of the year, New Mexico’s Democratic governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has ordered most of her state’s retailers to shutter …