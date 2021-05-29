Crenshaw and Cotton Launch Whistleblower Page to Combat ‘Woke Ideology’ in Military

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R., Tex.) speaks during a hearing with FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor and the House Committee on Homeland Security meeting on the national response to the coronavirus pandemic, July 22, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/Pool via Reuters)

Representative Dan Crenshaw and Senator Tom Cotton launched a whistleblower page for service members on Friday in an effort to combat the infiltration of “woke ideology” in the military.

The form can be found on a new webpage on Crenshaw’s website, which stipulates that entries will be forwarded confidentially to Cotton’s office. Submissions can be anonymous, the page confirms.

“Enough is enough. We won’t let our military fall to woke ideology,” Crenshaw tweeted Friday. “We have just launched a whistleblower webpage where you can submit your story. Your complaint will be legally protected, and go to my office and @SenTomCotton.”

Crenshaw said that he and Cotton, both veterans, “will anonymously publish egregious complaints on social media and tell the country what’s happening in our military.” He clarified that they will do so with “written permission.”

“For too long, progressive Pentagon staffers have been calling the shots for our warfighters, and spineless military commanders have let it happen. Now we are going to expose you,” Crenshaw added.

The form acknowledges the “serious risks” that whistleblowers take when disclosing “allegations of wrongdoing” and suggests that submitters “consult an attorney experienced in whistleblower law for further guidance.”

The U.S. military has become the subject of criticism lately for attempts to infuse progressivism and social-justice terminology into its operations and ranks. For example, the Army recently announced that it considers combatting climate change a serious national-security and defense imperative.

The Republican lawmakers’ initiative follows the Navy’s decision to include How to Be an Antiracist, which advocates for Critical Race Theory (CRT), in its recommended reading list. Cotton, a former Army Captain who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, lambasted the branch for prioritizing “diversity” over unity regardless of skin color in the service. The month prior, Cotton proposed legislation to ban the teaching of CRT in the military.

The Navy also came under fire in March after a leaked military “extremism” training showed that sailors were instructed not to discuss “politically partisan” topics on duty, but were permitted to promote Black Lives Matter while on duty.

