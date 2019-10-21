News

Economy & Business

Cruz, Ocasio-Cortez Join to Condemn Apple Decision to Pull Hong Kong App

By
Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the China Development Forum in Beijing, March 23, 2019. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

A bipartisan group of lawmakers sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday urging him to “demonstrate that Apple puts values above market access” by reversing a decision to remove an app that allowed pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong to track police officers.

The app, HKMap.live, used crowdsourcing to let users know where police were positioned, as well as the locations of water cannons and tear gas.

Hong Kong has been roiled by violent protests for months. The demonstrations began in response to the introduction of legislation that would have allowed the extradition of suspected criminals to mainland China, and have since expanded, in the wake of the bill’s withdrawal, into a broader call for increased human rights protections and democratic reforms.

“Apple’s decisions last week to accommodate the Chinese government by taking down HKMaps is deeply concerning,” read the  letter to Cook, which was signed by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (D, N.Y.), Senator Ted Cruz, (R, Texas), Senator Marco Rubio (R, Fla.) and four other lawmakers.

“In promoting values, as in most things, actions matter far more than words,” the lawmakers said.

The letter urges Apple to reverse the company’s decision to censor at least 2,200 apps in China “at the behest of the Chinese government” and instead “stand with the brave men and women fighting for basic rights and dignity in Hong Kong.”

The lawmakers cited separate controversies involving China’s efforts to influence American companies, including the NBA and video game maker Blizzard.

Some Chinese sponsors of the NBA pulled their support several weeks ago after Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeted and deleted a logo with the phrase, “Fight for Freedom. Stand With Hong Kong.” The NBA then released an apologetic statement distancing itself from Morey’s tweet, a move that was met with severe criticism in the U.S.

Comments

“You have said publicly that you want to work with China’s leaders to effect change rather than sit on the sidelines and yell at them,” the bipartisan group of lawmakers told Cook. “We, too, believe that diplomacy and trade can be democratizing forces. But when a repressive government refuses to evolve or, indeed, when it doubles down, cooperation can become complicity.”

Senators Ron Wyden (D, Ore.) and Tom Cotton (R, Ark.), Representative Mike Gallagher, (R, Wis.), and Representative Tom Malinowski (D, N.J.) also signed the letter.

Comments

Most Popular

White House

The Trivialization of Impeachment

By
We have a serious governance problem. Our system is based on separation of powers, because liberty depends on preventing any component of the state from accumulating too much authority -- that’s how tyrants are born. For the system to work, the components have to be able to check each other: The federal and ... Read More
Elections

Put Up or Shut Up on These Accusations, Hillary

By
Look, one 2016 candidate being prone to wild and baseless accusations is enough. Appearing on Obama campaign manager David Plouffe’s podcast, Hillary Clinton suggested that 2016 Green Party candidate Jill Stein was a “Russian asset,” that Republicans and Russians were promoting the Green Party, and ... Read More
Culture

Feminists Have Turned on Pornography

By
Since the sexual revolution of the 1960s, the feminist movement has sought to condemn traditional sexual ethics as repressive, misogynistic, and intolerant. As the 2010s come to a close, it might be fair to say that mainstream culture has reached the logical endpoint of this philosophy. Whereas older Americans ... Read More
U.S.

‘Texodus’ Bodes Badly for Republicans

By
‘I am a classically trained engineer," says Representative Will Hurd, a Texas Republican, "and I firmly believe in regression to the mean." Applying a concept from statistics to the randomness of today's politics is problematic. In any case, Hurd, 42, is not waiting for the regression of our politics from the ... Read More
PC Culture

Defiant Dave Chappelle

By
When Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special Sticks & Stones came out in August, the overwhelming response from critics was that it was offensive, unacceptable garbage. Inkoo Kang of Slate declared that Chappelle’s “jokes make you wince.” Garrett Martin, in the online magazine Paste, maintained that the ... Read More
White House

The Impeachment Defense That Doesn’t Work

By
If we’ve learned anything from the last couple of weeks, it’s that the “perfect phone call” defense of Trump and Ukraine doesn’t work. As Andy and I discussed on his podcast this week, the “perfect” defense allows the Democrats to score easy points by establishing that people in the administration ... Read More