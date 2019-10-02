News

White House

Cummings Threatens White House with Subpoena for Ukraine Documents

By
Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Elijah Cummings (D., Md.) in Washington, D.C., February 27, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

House Oversight Committee chairman Elijah Cummings (D., Md.) issued a memo on Wednesday threatening to subpoena the White House Friday if the Trump Administration does not comply with requests for documents pertinent to the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s actions.

“I do not take this step lightly,” Cummings wrote. “Over the past several weeks, the committees tried several times to obtain voluntary compliance with our requests for documents, but the White House has refused to engage with — or even respond to — the committees.”

Comments

The move comes as Representative Adam Schiff (D., Calif.) will take part in House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s weekly Wednesday morning press conference. In the afternoon, Steve Linick, the State Department’s inspector general, is expected to give an “urgent” brief to congressional staffers from several committees about documents obtained from the department’s Office of the Legal Adviser related to the State Department and Ukraine, per ABC News.

Two subpoenas have already been issued by the House: one to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which Pompeo has vowed to fight, and one to Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Comments

Most Popular

U.S.

Hunter Biden: The Most Comprehensive Timeline

By
Late Summer 2006: Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, purchase the hedge fund Paradigm Global Advisors. According to an unnamed executive quoted in Politico in August, James Biden declared to employees on his first day, “Don’t worry about investors. We've got people all around the world who want to ... Read More
White House

The Problem with Impeachment

By
Impeachment is about to make everything worse. If our politics seems overheated, our institutions beleaguered, and our public debate degraded, just wait until we are in the midst of the impeachment debate. Democrats have had an impeachment itch that they’ve been desperate to scratch ever since Donald ... Read More