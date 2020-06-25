News

U.S.

Cuomo Accuses DeSantis of ‘Playing Politics’ with Coronavirus as Florida Cases Rise

By
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a daily briefing at North Shore University Hospital during the coronavirus outbreak in Manhasset, N.Y., May 6, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

New York governor Andrew Cuomo accused his Florida counterpart, Ron DeSantis, of “playing politics” with the coronavirus pandemic, now that numbers of cases are rising steadily in Florida.

During the onset of the pandemic, Florida ordered travelers arriving from hard-hit New York to self-quarantine for two weeks. On Tuesday, Cuomo and the governors of Connecticut and New Jersey ordered travelers from Florida, Texas, and several other states to self-quarantine as case numbers rise throughout those states.

“Look at the numbers: you played politics with this virus and you lost,”  Cuomo said Wednesday on CNN, accusing other governors, including DeSantis, of mishandling the pandemic. “You told the people of your state…don’t worry about it, just open up, go about your business, this is all Democratic hyperbole. Oh really? Now you see twenty seven states with the numbers going up, you see the death projections going up….It was never politics, it was always science.”

DeSantis has maintained that while rising numbers of cases are concerning, those numbers do not take into account the age of patients. Younger patients tend to have fewer complications and hospitalizations from coronavirus.

Comments

“The folks in that [younger] age group, unless they have a real serious underlying condition, do not suffer the same types of clinical consequences or hospitalization or certainly covid-related fatalities that people in the older group would,” DeSantis said at a press conference on Tuesday. “Even though we had a lot of new tests at higher levels last week, we actually had fewer positive tests in our long-term care facilities than we had had.”

New York has seen a death rate of 8 percent from coronavirus, driven in part by outbreaks at nursing homes in the state. Among Floridians, 3 percent of coronavirus patients have died.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

NR PLUS PC Culture

Ricky Gervais vs. Woke Comedy ‘Dogma’

By
Ricky Gervais finds it baffling that mentioning freedom of speech increasingly gets you branded as right-wing. Gervais isn’t on the right. He’s a good old social-democratic progressive Trump hater. But he thinks comedians should be able to joke about anything. Ten minutes ago, this wasn’t controversial. ... Read More
NR PLUS PC Culture

Ricky Gervais vs. Woke Comedy ‘Dogma’

By
Ricky Gervais finds it baffling that mentioning freedom of speech increasingly gets you branded as right-wing. Gervais isn’t on the right. He’s a good old social-democratic progressive Trump hater. But he thinks comedians should be able to joke about anything. Ten minutes ago, this wasn’t controversial. ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Triumph of the Country Mouse

By
In Aesop’s Fables and Horace’s Satires a common classical allegory is variously retold about the country mouse and his sophisticated urban cousin. The city-slicker mouse first visits his rustic cousin’s simple rural hole and is quickly bored and unimpressed by both the calm and the simple fare. When ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Triumph of the Country Mouse

By
In Aesop’s Fables and Horace’s Satires a common classical allegory is variously retold about the country mouse and his sophisticated urban cousin. The city-slicker mouse first visits his rustic cousin’s simple rural hole and is quickly bored and unimpressed by both the calm and the simple fare. When ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Updating My Priors

By
One of the reasons I declined to support Trump’s election in 2016 was my belief that he didn’t keep his promises. Even where he promised an injection of nationalist views I found welcome, I didn’t trust him. Two years ago, I took stock of my predictions. As predicted, Trump wasn’t on track to build his ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Updating My Priors

By
One of the reasons I declined to support Trump’s election in 2016 was my belief that he didn’t keep his promises. Even where he promised an injection of nationalist views I found welcome, I didn’t trust him. Two years ago, I took stock of my predictions. As predicted, Trump wasn’t on track to build his ... Read More
History

Leave the Emancipation Memorial Alone

By
In a quiet, tree-lined area about a mile from the U.S. Capitol building, a statue has stood since 1876. Unveiled eleven years after Abraham Lincoln's death, it depicts the 16th president holding the Emancipation Proclamation as a freed slave kneels below, his bonds being severed. Congress originally named the ... Read More
History

Leave the Emancipation Memorial Alone

By
In a quiet, tree-lined area about a mile from the U.S. Capitol building, a statue has stood since 1876. Unveiled eleven years after Abraham Lincoln's death, it depicts the 16th president holding the Emancipation Proclamation as a freed slave kneels below, his bonds being severed. Congress originally named the ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The White-Guilt Cult

By
Cary, n.c., June 7. Amidst nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, a black man and woman are seated on a park bench while a white woman wearing a sweatshirt that reads “LOVE” takes to her megaphone. “We repent on behalf of, uh, Caucasian people,” she says. A small crowd of white people comes to kneel ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The White-Guilt Cult

By
Cary, n.c., June 7. Amidst nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, a black man and woman are seated on a park bench while a white woman wearing a sweatshirt that reads “LOVE” takes to her megaphone. “We repent on behalf of, uh, Caucasian people,” she says. A small crowd of white people comes to kneel ... Read More
Media

How the Media Undermine Their Credibility

By
The news media are supposed to be the fourth estate. When those in government behave incompetently, allow themselves to be corrupted, abuse human rights, or otherwise disgrace their office, we expect the media to be a force for accountability, and to expose these betrayals of our trust with precision, clarity, ... Read More
Media

How the Media Undermine Their Credibility

By
The news media are supposed to be the fourth estate. When those in government behave incompetently, allow themselves to be corrupted, abuse human rights, or otherwise disgrace their office, we expect the media to be a force for accountability, and to expose these betrayals of our trust with precision, clarity, ... Read More