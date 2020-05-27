Cuomo Jokes That NY Post Columnists Want to ‘Kill All Democrats’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a daily briefing at North Shore University Hospital during the coronavirus outbreak in Manhasset, N.Y., May 6, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

On Wednesday, New York governor Andrew Cuomo accused columnists at the New York Post of wanting to “kill all Democrats,” while pushing back on accusations that he was attempting to blame President Trump for the outbreaks of coronavirus in New York nursing homes.

Cuomo has come under fire for a March 25 executive order in which he compelled nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals. Since then, over 5,000 coronavirus deaths have been recorded among nursing-home residents in his state. The governor told the Post earlier this month that “the state followed President Trump’s CDC guidance” in implementing the policy.

Advertisement

“There are columnists who made this point at the Post who are 100 percent supportive of Donald Trump and that’s fine — but then believe, you know, we have to kill all Democrats,” Cuomo said on Wednesday. “I get it, I understand it. They’re open in their support of the Trump administration, and I guess their attitude is to be pro-Donald Trump, you have to be anti-Democrat, which I don’t really understand.”

Despite signing the executive order requiring nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients, Cuomo said on Wednesday that nursing homes were “obligated” to transfer patients to other facilities if they could not provide “adequate care.”

“The obligation is on the nursing home to say, I can’t take a COVID-positive person,” Cuomo said. “The regulation is common sense: if you can’t provide adequate care, you can’t have the patient in your facility and that’s your basic fiduciary obligation — I would say, ethical obligation — and it’s also your legal obligation.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.