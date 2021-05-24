Cuomo Orders State Police to Increase Patrols around Synagogues amid Spike in Anti-Semitic Crimes

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a daily briefing in New York City, July 13, 2020. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

New York governor Andrew Cuomo ordered the State Police to increase patrols around synagogues, schools, and other Jewish community facilities on Monday amid a spike in anti-Semitic hate crimes.

“Hate has no place in our state,” Cuomo said in a tweet announcing the directive.

“We will do all we can to help ensure Jewish New Yorkers—and New Yorkers of all faiths—are safe,” he added.

Hate has no place in our state. I am directing the @nyspolice to increase patrols at synagogues, schools & other Jewish community facilities following a spike of violent attacks. We will do all we can to help ensure Jewish New Yorkers—and New Yorkers of all faiths—are safe. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 24, 2021

The governor directed police to increase patrols at Jewish facilities in New York City and Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Nassau, and Suffolk Counties.

Advertisement

“An increased visibility and presence can also be expected during the Jewish Sabbath,” the governor’s announcement reads. “As part of this effort, State Police will also conduct outreach to Jewish communities to establish communication and address any security concerns.”

Last week, pro-Palestinian rioters paraded through Manhattan’s Diamond District, a historically Jewish neighborhood, shouting anti-Semitic chants, disrupting traffic, and harassing patrons of local businesses.

A demonstrator standing on a pickup waved a Palestinian flag and yelled, “Any Jews in here, suck my d***.” The rioters threw a firework at bystanders, sending one woman and two police officers to the hospital with injuries.

Also on Thursday, Palestinian protesters were caught on camera beating a Jewish man with an object. The NYPD is investigating multiple incidents.

Meanwhile, in Times Square, 26 people were arrested after pro-Palestine and pro-Israel demonstrators clashed in the street.

The incidents in New York come amid a surge of anti-Semitic attacks reported nationwide as hostilities between Israel and Hamas worsened last week. Both sides agreed to a cease-fire late last week after eleven days of Hamas rocket attacks and Israeli reprisals.

President Biden on Monday condemned the anti-Semitic attacks.

Advertisement

“The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop,” Biden said in a tweet. “I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad–it’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.