News

Health Care

Cuomo Reveals First NYC Coronavirus Patient Is a Health Care Worker

By
Medical workers put on protective suits at a preparation room next to the isolation wards at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan in Hubei Province, China, February 24, 2020. (China Daily via Reuters)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed Monday that the first person to test positive for coronavirus in New York city was a health worker who had recently traveled to Iran.

Cuomo cited the patient’s background during praise for the “textbook way” the 39-year-old woman operated after returning home from Iran. He added that the patient was “not symptomatic” upon returning to New York, and was self-isolated in her apartment in Manhattan.

“She was not on any public transportation, she has been in her home virtually isolated and she is isolated once again,” Cuomo told CNN. “So in this case, because of those circumstances — because of her knowledge — she acted in a textbook way.”

In his initial release detailing the case, Cuomo made no mention of the patient’s status as a healthcare worker.

Cuomo also admitted that while “at this point we have no reason for concern,” it is “inevitable” that there will be “community spread.”

“You can’t have it be in this many places in the globe and this many places in the country and not be in New York. So that is going to happen,” he stated.

U.S. officials announced Sunday night that the second American had died from the virus, with both mortalities occurring in the same hospital in Kirkland, Wash. As of Sunday night, 88 cases of coronavirus have been identified in the United States.

