Cuomo: ‘There Is No Truth’ to Sexual Harassment Allegations by Former Staffer

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks on the coronavirus at the Riverside Church in New York City, November 15, 2020. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that there is “no truth” to sexual harassment allegations leveled by a former staffer who claims he commented on her physical appearance over a number of years.

“There is simply no truth to these claims,” Caitlin Girouard, Cuomo’s press secretary, said on Sunday.

The allegation was made by Lindsey Boylan, who worked as Cuomo’s deputy secretary for economic development and as a special advisor from 2015 to 2018 and is currently running for Manhattan borough president.

“I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years,” she wrote in a Twitter thread on Sunday.

“Many saw it, and watched,” said Boylan, 36, adding that she knows she is “not the only woman.”

She also wrote she has “no interest in talking to journalists” about her claims and offered no specifics or additional details to support her claims.

Boylan previously lost a primary challenge to incumbent Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler, who represents parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

During her time in Cuomo’s office, Boylan herself was accused of bullying and harassing behavior that resulted in her resignation, according to 2018 internal personnel records obtained by The Times Union. Three black female staffers claimed Boylan yelled at them and “treated them like children.”

“Ms. Boyland had behaved in a way towards them that was harassing, belittling, and had yelled and been generally unprofessional,” wrote the Cuomo administration’s ethics officer, Julia Pinover Kupiec in a memo at the time.

At the time, Boylan told Cuomo’s head lawyer that she regrets “her directness can be perceived in a certain, negative way.”

The allegation comes as President-elect Joe Biden is reportedly considering tapping the New York governor as his attorney general.

