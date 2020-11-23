Cuomo Backtracks after Planning to Host 89-Year-Old Mother for Thanksgiving amid COVID Rise

Governor Andrew Cuomo wears a mask as he arrives to speak during a daily coronavirus briefing in New York, July 13, 2020. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Update 5:45 p.m.: Senior Cuomo adviser Rich Azzopardi said in a statement that after initially planning to host his mother for Thanksgiving, the governor has decided to work through the holiday without seeing her.

“As the Governor said, he had been discussing seeing his mother with two of his daughters,” Azzopardi said, “but as he also said the plans were still changing, and given the current circumstances with COVID, he will have to work through Thanksgiving without seeing them.”

New York governor Andrew Cuomo is planning to host his 89-year-old mother for Thanksgiving, despite urging residents to be cautious with their holiday plans amid an uptick of coronavirus cases in various parts of the state.

The governor revealed his holiday plans in a Monday interview with Alan Chartock of WAMC radio, based in Albany. Earlier on Monday, Cuomo told reporters at a press conference that residents could feel “spiritually together” even if they’re separated physically while attempting to mitigate coronavirus spread.

“We’re going to be alone physically but we are spiritually together celebrating in a way that is even deeper than just the proximate location of sitting next to someone,” Cuomo said.

At age 89, Cuomo’s mother Matilda is in a high-risk group for complications should she catch coronavirus. However, the governor will attempt to have Thanksgiving with her.

“The story is, my mom is going to come up and two of my girls,” Cuomo told Chartock. “But the plans [may] change.”

Coronavirus-infection rates are rising across New York for the first time since the pandemic slammed the state in March and April. New York’s seven-day average coronavirus positivity rate is currently 2.93 percent, driven by outbreaks in Long Island, outer boroughs of New York City, and even some counties in central and western New York. Medical officials in New York as well as the federal government have advised against traveling or large family gatherings for Thanksgiving.

Also on Monday, Cuomo celebrated his reception of an Emmy award for his televised press briefings during March and April.

