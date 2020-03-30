Cuomo’s Favorability Numbers Explode amid Coronavirus Response

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks in front of stacks of medical protective supplies during a news conference at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York City March 24, 2020. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

New York governor Andrew Cuomo is seeing a massive boost in popularity among state residents during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, according to a new Siena College poll.

“In the midst of this global pandemic, New Yorkers approve of Governor Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic with near universal support,” said pollster Steven Greenberg. “At least 85 percent of voters from every region approve of his handling of the crisis, as do 95 percent of Democrats, 87 percent of independents and even 70 percent of Republicans.”

New Yorkers’ positive opinion of Cuomo’s handling of the crisis has pushed the governor’s overall favorability rating to 71 percent, with 23 percent unfavorability, for the month of March. In February, by contrast, 50 percent of New Yorkers viewed the governor unfavorably, with just 44 percent approving of the governor’s performance.

By contrast, most New Yorkers disapprove of President Trump’s handling of the outbreak at 56-41 percent. More New Yorkers view Trump’s performance unfavorably (59 percent) than favorably (35 percent), virtually unchanged since February. Nationally, voters disapprove of Trump by an average of 49 percent to 47 percent according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

The Siena poll was conducted from March 22-26 via phone to 566 registered New York voters, and has a 4.5 point margin of error.

Cuomo’s high favorability ratings have sparked speculation among Democrats about a possible run for president. When asked about the possibility, Trump said he “wouldn’t mind” competing against the governor.

“If he’s going to run, that’s fine,” Trump said Monday on Fox News. “I wouldn’t mind running against Andrew. I’ve known Andrew for a long time. I wouldn’t mind that but I’ll be honest, I think he’d be a better candidate than sleepy Joe.”