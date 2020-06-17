News

Politics & Policy

‘Cut Out the Cancer and Start Rebuilding’: GOP Operatives Form New Anti-Trump Super PAC

By
Anthony Scaramucci speaks with reporters outside the White House, July 25, 2017. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

“NeverTrump” Republicans, including former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci, have formed another Super PAC to boost former vice president Joe Biden in an effort to defeat Trump in November.

The “Right Side PAC,” founded by former Ohio GOP chairman Matt Borges — who clashed repeatedly with Trump in 2016 and was later voted out after Trump pressured Ohio Republicans to remove him — aims to complement the Lincoln Project, another anti-Trump PAC led by George Conway, husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, and other prominent GOP operatives.

Borges told Axios that the focus is on taking advantage of “an opportunity to kind of reset things.” He added that the project “would never” have happened if Senators Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) or Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) were the Democratic nominee. Warren is reportedly on the shortlist to be Biden’s running-mate.

“We’re not trying to become Democrats,” Borges explained. “I intend to vote for every other Republican on the ballot. And I expect that there are others like me who aren’t looking to leave the party.”

Scaramucci stated that Trump’s defeat “will be a very necessary part of the reorganization and the regrowth of the Republican Party,” and that he is “very confident” in shifting support to Biden.

“We can convince a large group of Republican voters that Biden is the right person to vote for if they want to stay true to their principles and to the legacy of the Republican Party,” he said, warning that Trump’s reelection “may set the Republican Party up to be a minority party for a generation.”

