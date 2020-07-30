News

Law & the Courts

D.C. Circuit Court Agrees to Hear Case on Barr’s Decision to Drop Charges against Michael Flynn

By
Attorney General William Barr attends a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., May 19, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

The U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia Circuit on Thursday vacated an earlier ruling by the court to dismiss the case of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

A majority of judges on the Circuit Court agreed to an en banc rehearing of the case against Flynn, meaning that all eleven of the court’s judges will oversee the case.

Previously, a panel of three Circuit Court judges voted 2-1 to order D.C. District Court judge Emmett Sullivan to dismiss the case against Flynn. Sullivan then filed an appeal to the Circuit Court for an en banc hearing.

The Circuit Court scheduled oral arguments before the judges for August 11.

Comments

Flynn in 2017 pleaded guilty on one count of lying to the FBI as part of the agency’s Russia investigation. However, Flynn has since reversed that plea, and the Justice Department dropped its charges against Flynn in May of this year.

“The Government is not persuaded that the January 24, 2017 interview [that led to Flynn’s guilty plea] was conducted with a legitimate investigative basis and therefore does not believe that Mr. Flynn’s statements were material even if untrue,” the DOJ said in its decision.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

NR PLUS U.S.

Waiting for the Counterrevolution

By
We are in the midst of a revolution, a cultural and racial one, that seeks to refute the past, damn the present, and hijack the future. So far, however, we have only heard from one side, the revolutionaries and their enablers themselves. Those trying to reject and then reboot America are small as a percentage ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Waiting for the Counterrevolution

By
We are in the midst of a revolution, a cultural and racial one, that seeks to refute the past, damn the present, and hijack the future. So far, however, we have only heard from one side, the revolutionaries and their enablers themselves. Those trying to reject and then reboot America are small as a percentage ... Read More
U.S.

Herman Cain Dies from Coronavirus

By
Herman Cain, a former 2012 Republican presidential candidate, has died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and battling the infection for nearly a month, his staff announced Thursday. “Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away,” wrote Dan Calabrese, who ... Read More
U.S.

Herman Cain Dies from Coronavirus

By
Herman Cain, a former 2012 Republican presidential candidate, has died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and battling the infection for nearly a month, his staff announced Thursday. “Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away,” wrote Dan Calabrese, who ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Who Leaked to Joan Biskupic?

By
CNN’s Joan Biskupic has published the first two articles in a four-part series on the Supreme Court’s just-completed term, and those articles are replete with detailed confidential information that has been leaked to her. Indeed, Biskupic appears to signal that at least two of her sources are Supreme Court ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Who Leaked to Joan Biskupic?

By
CNN’s Joan Biskupic has published the first two articles in a four-part series on the Supreme Court’s just-completed term, and those articles are replete with detailed confidential information that has been leaked to her. Indeed, Biskupic appears to signal that at least two of her sources are Supreme Court ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Barr Wins the Day

By
The Barr hearing wasn’t very edifying, in large part because Democrats were utterly committed to keeping him from saying anything. One of them would make a sermonette, pause to ask Barr a hostile question, and then angrily interrupt him when he started to answer, accusing him of taking up valuable time. Then, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Barr Wins the Day

By
The Barr hearing wasn’t very edifying, in large part because Democrats were utterly committed to keeping him from saying anything. One of them would make a sermonette, pause to ask Barr a hostile question, and then angrily interrupt him when he started to answer, accusing him of taking up valuable time. Then, ... Read More