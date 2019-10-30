News

Law & the Courts

D.C. Panel Halts Release of Mueller Documents at DOJ’s Request

By
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller stands before the House Judiciary Committee as he prepares to testify in Washington, D.C., July 24, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The D.C. Circuit for the U.S. Court of Appeals on Tuesday night halted the scheduled release of grand-jury materials from Robert Mueller’s investigation, just hours ahead of the scheduled distribution.

The decision came after a federal judge ruled last Friday that the Justice Department must release unredacted material from the original Mueller investigation, a move House Democrats have clamored for in the midst of the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Judge Beryl Howell, an Obama appointee, wrote that the committee “has shown that it needs the grand jury material referenced and cited in the Mueller Report to avoid a possible injustice in the impeachment inquiry.”

The DOJ contested Howell’s ruling and issued an emergency appeal, saying a quick release “threatens an irreparable loss of grand-jury secrecy before this court even has a chance to act on the Department’s stay motion.” The government also noted that Howell gave no explanation for her seemingly arbitrary deadline of Wednesday, which was not offered by Democrats.

Comments

The three-judge D.C. panel — made up of judges appointed by Barack Obama — decided on an administrative stay in order “to give the court sufficient opportunity to consider the emergency motion for stay pending appeal and should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits of that motion,” according to the decision.

The debate centers around the validity of redactions to a grand-jury deposition, which is usually kept secret. The DOJ argues that materials in the report are squarely protected by federal evidence regulations, while others point to ongoing criminal matters involved, including a probe by Connecticut U.S attorney John Durham the origins of the investigation. House Democrats counter that secrecy rules do not apply to the impeachment inquiry, which is a judicial proceeding.

Comments

Most Popular

Culture

Not Enemies, but Friends

By
When the Founders designed the basic architecture of the American system, they bore in mind among other antecedents the Roman republic. Their heirs are fascinated by a rather different model of social organization: the junior-high cafeteria. “Nobody should be friends with George W. Bush,” reads the ... Read More
Elections

Will Hillary Run Again?

By
The Ghost of Hillary Past is threatening to become the Ghost of Hillary Present for Democrats. Could the woman who lost to Donald Trump in 2016 run a third time for the presidency? A few weeks ago, everyone was convinced that Hillary Clinton was content to snipe at President Trump from the sidelines (he is all ... Read More
Energy & Environment

California Can’t Keep the Lights On

By
California is staying true to its reputation as the land of innovation — it is making blackouts, heretofore the signature of impoverished and war-torn lands, a routine feature of 21st-century American life. More than 2 million people are going without power in Northern and Central California, in the latest ... Read More
Politics & Policy

CNN Is Not So Different from Breitbart

By
CNN went apesnit Friday night on the news that Facebook had tapped Breitbart as one of the sources for its new “news tab.” National Review was also tapped, indicating that Facebook is making an effort to be inclusive in its understanding of what news is. Perhaps Facebook has noticed that a declared ... Read More