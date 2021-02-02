D.C. Seeks Restraining Order against Teachers Union to Prevent Strikes as Schools Reopen

Los Angeles public school system teachers hold a rally at City Hall after going on strike in Los Angeles, Calif., January 14, 2019. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Washington, D.C. on Monday filed a motion for a temporary restraining order against the Washington Teachers’ Union to prevent teachers from going on strike as schools begin to reopen for in-person learning.

The restraining order would prevent the union “from engaging in a strike or work stoppage that would halt the District’s reopening of some schools for in-person learning,” according to court documents.

District of Columbia Public Schools are set to reopen some schools for in-person classes on Tuesday. Classes have been held remotely since March, 2020, when the U.S. outbreak of the coronavirus began.

“Without this injunction, the District—and more importantly, its most vulnerable youth— will suffer profound and irreparable harm,” the city stated in court documents.

The union signed a memorandum on December 17 with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to reopen schools in February. However, the union claims that the schools have not been properly inspected after issues with H-VAC systems were discovered several months ago.

DCPS Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee insisted that the school system has fulfilled its health and safety commitments to both students and staff, adding that “these measures were reaffirmed by an arbitrator’s decision made over the weekend.”

“Our schools are safe, and we know the best place for students to learn is in the classroom. Our students are ready, our buildings are ready, our staff is ready. DCPS is opening our doors tomorrow,” Ferebee said Monday.

Union president Elizabeth Davis argued at a press conference Tuesday that the school system still refuses to work with the union to ensure the safety of school facilities.

“Teachers want nothing more than to get back to school for in-person learning, and they want to do it in a way that is safe,” Davis said. “We know that in-school learning is best for our kids, but we also know that COVID-19 is extremely dangerous.”

WTU said Tuesday in an official response that teachers have a “fervent desire to return to in-school learning when it is safe for all educators and students.”

