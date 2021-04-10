Dan Crenshaw Announces Emergency Eye Surgery, Will Be ‘Effectively Blind’ for a Month

Dan Crenshaw at Turning Point USA’s 2018 Student Action Summit. (Gage Skidmore)

Representative Dan Crenshaw (R., Texas) announced that he received emergency surgery on his left eye on Friday, which will leave the congressman “effectively blind” for the next month.

Crenshaw said he noticed blurry spots in his vision over the past few days, and was informed by an ophthalmologist that his retina was detaching. The congressman’s right eye was destroyed in an IED explosion while on a 2012 deployment in Afghanistan, and his left eye also required surgery after being injured in the blast.

The Friday surgery “went well, but I will be effectively blind for about a month,” Crenshaw said in a statement on Saturday morning in which he thanked the medical team who conducted the operation. “During the surgery they put a gas bubble in my eye, which acts as a bandage for my retina. This means I have to be face-down for the next week or so, unable to see anything.”

Crenshaw added that his congressional offices in Washington, D.C., and Houston would continue to operate normally.

Crenshaw was first elected in 2018 to represent Texas’s 2nd Congressional District, winning by about 7 percentage points in an area that encompasses parts of Houston and its suburbs. In the 2020 elections Crenshaw defeated Democratic challenger Sima Ladjevardian by almost 13 percentage points.

