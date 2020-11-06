News

Elections

Dan Crenshaw Spars with Rep. Taylor Greene over Trump’s Fraud Claims: ‘Start Acting’ Like a Congresswoman

By
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R., Texas) questions witnesses during committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., September 17, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Reuters)

Representative Dan Crenshaw (R., Texas) slammed newly-elected congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has expressed support for the wild internet conspiracy theory QAnon, after Greene accused him of being insufficiently supportive of President Trump’s reelection bid.

Trump claims, without evidence, that Democrats are conducting widespread voter fraud in crucial swing states. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent backlog of mail-in ballots, elections officials have not yet finished counting enough votes in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona, for observers to make a definite call on the final results.

“If Trump loses, he loses,” Crenshaw, an Afghanistan War veteran, wrote on Twitter. “But the unfortunate reality is that there is very little trust in the process, where irregularities have been flagrant and transparency lacking. It should not be partisan to suggest calmly that investigations occur and the court process plays out.”

Greene then retweeted Crenshaw and appeared to imply that the Texas congressman was insufficiently loyal to the president. The newly-elected congresswoman has raised eyebrows with her support of some aspects of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that Trump is fighting a cabal of pedophile sex-traffickers among Democrats, the media, the “deep state,” and Hollywood.

“This loser mindset is how the Democrats win,” Greene wrote of Crenshaw. “President Trump has fought for us, we have to fight for him. We won’t forget. Trust me.”

Crenshaw then admonished Greene, accusing her of debasing the office she just won.

“Did you even read past the first sentence? Or are you just purposely lying so you can talk tough?” Crenshaw responded. “No one said give up. I literally said investigate every irregularity and use the courts. You’re a member of Congress now, Marjorie. Start acting like one.”

Comments

Republicans are not unanimous in full-throated support of Trump’s voter fraud allegations. Senators Mitt Romney (R., Utah) and Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) have said that if the president has serious concerns of fraud, then he should back them up with evidence. By contrast, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) told Fox News on Thursday, “President Trump won this election, so everyone who’s listening, do not be quiet.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) stated on Twitter that “every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

U.S.

Some Thoughts about Kooks

By
The only incontrovertibly true sentence I can remember Donald Trump ever having spoken is: “Bad things happen in Philadelphia.” (There may be others, but I cannot think of any.) Considering the matter of election fraud, Dennis Prager took to the radio Thursday to complain that Republicans get painted as ... Read More
U.S.

Some Thoughts about Kooks

By
The only incontrovertibly true sentence I can remember Donald Trump ever having spoken is: “Bad things happen in Philadelphia.” (There may be others, but I cannot think of any.) Considering the matter of election fraud, Dennis Prager took to the radio Thursday to complain that Republicans get painted as ... Read More
Elections

An Election in Overtime

By
Donald Trump over-performed the polls and shocked the pundits again on Tuesday, getting so close to the finish line that several key states have yet to be called. This is a significant achievement, and even if he doesn’t ultimately win, Republicans have a strong chance of holding the Senate and defanging a ... Read More
Elections

An Election in Overtime

By
Donald Trump over-performed the polls and shocked the pundits again on Tuesday, getting so close to the finish line that several key states have yet to be called. This is a significant achievement, and even if he doesn’t ultimately win, Republicans have a strong chance of holding the Senate and defanging a ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Revolution Isn’t Coming

By
The inconclusive, unsatisfying outcome of Tuesday’s election might be read as evidence of a country bitterly divided. Which it is, of course, but the election also provides evidence of a country strangely united — united in spite of itself. Here is a seldom spoken fact of American political life: There is ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Revolution Isn’t Coming

By
The inconclusive, unsatisfying outcome of Tuesday’s election might be read as evidence of a country bitterly divided. Which it is, of course, but the election also provides evidence of a country strangely united — united in spite of itself. Here is a seldom spoken fact of American political life: There is ... Read More
Elections

Trump’s Staying Power

By
Pending the outcome in a few key states, Donald Trump may be leaving the White House, but he’s not exiting the room. The fiercest Never Trump critics hoped for -- and wishfully predicted -- a cleansing landslide that would wipe out every trace of Trump and his enablers from the GOP. That’s not ... Read More
Elections

Trump’s Staying Power

By
Pending the outcome in a few key states, Donald Trump may be leaving the White House, but he’s not exiting the room. The fiercest Never Trump critics hoped for -- and wishfully predicted -- a cleansing landslide that would wipe out every trace of Trump and his enablers from the GOP. That’s not ... Read More
Elections

Trump’s Path, Updated

By
It has to go through Pennsylvania, which is necessary but not sufficient. He needs to take Pennsylvania, hold onto Georgia and North Carolina, then take either Arizona (for 279 electoral votes) or Nevada (for 274). Biden leads in both of those states. But Trump is gaining in Arizona, and it’s entirely ... Read More
Elections

Trump’s Path, Updated

By
It has to go through Pennsylvania, which is necessary but not sufficient. He needs to take Pennsylvania, hold onto Georgia and North Carolina, then take either Arizona (for 279 electoral votes) or Nevada (for 274). Biden leads in both of those states. But Trump is gaining in Arizona, and it’s entirely ... Read More
Elections

An Oversimplified Theory, Surely

By
Why did Republicans do so well but Trump didn’t? Over at The Federalist, Joy Pullman notices how much better Republicans did in the House and Senate compared to the pre-election polling and wonders why it isn’t enough for Donald Trump. She is arguing for at least the legitimacy of Republican worries about ... Read More
Elections

An Oversimplified Theory, Surely

By
Why did Republicans do so well but Trump didn’t? Over at The Federalist, Joy Pullman notices how much better Republicans did in the House and Senate compared to the pre-election polling and wonders why it isn’t enough for Donald Trump. She is arguing for at least the legitimacy of Republican worries about ... Read More