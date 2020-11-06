Dan Crenshaw Spars with Rep. Taylor Greene over Trump’s Fraud Claims: ‘Start Acting’ Like a Congresswoman

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R., Texas) questions witnesses during committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., September 17, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Reuters)

Representative Dan Crenshaw (R., Texas) slammed newly-elected congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has expressed support for the wild internet conspiracy theory QAnon, after Greene accused him of being insufficiently supportive of President Trump’s reelection bid.

Trump claims, without evidence, that Democrats are conducting widespread voter fraud in crucial swing states. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent backlog of mail-in ballots, elections officials have not yet finished counting enough votes in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona, for observers to make a definite call on the final results.

“If Trump loses, he loses,” Crenshaw, an Afghanistan War veteran, wrote on Twitter. “But the unfortunate reality is that there is very little trust in the process, where irregularities have been flagrant and transparency lacking. It should not be partisan to suggest calmly that investigations occur and the court process plays out.”

Greene then retweeted Crenshaw and appeared to imply that the Texas congressman was insufficiently loyal to the president. The newly-elected congresswoman has raised eyebrows with her support of some aspects of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that Trump is fighting a cabal of pedophile sex-traffickers among Democrats, the media, the “deep state,” and Hollywood.

“This loser mindset is how the Democrats win,” Greene wrote of Crenshaw. “President Trump has fought for us, we have to fight for him. We won’t forget. Trust me.”

Crenshaw then admonished Greene, accusing her of debasing the office she just won.

“Did you even read past the first sentence? Or are you just purposely lying so you can talk tough?” Crenshaw responded. “No one said give up. I literally said investigate every irregularity and use the courts. You’re a member of Congress now, Marjorie. Start acting like one.”

Republicans are not unanimous in full-throated support of Trump’s voter fraud allegations. Senators Mitt Romney (R., Utah) and Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) have said that if the president has serious concerns of fraud, then he should back them up with evidence. By contrast, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) told Fox News on Thursday, “President Trump won this election, so everyone who’s listening, do not be quiet.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) stated on Twitter that “every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process.”

