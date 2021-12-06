Dana Milbank’s Cartoonish Depiction of Pro-Life Demonstrators

Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week, we look into a fabricated-quote scandal at the Washington Post, eulogize Chris Cuomo’s career, and knock more media misses.

The Mendacious Dana Milbank

Abortion always inspires a wave of ill-informed, incomplete, and outright deceitful coverage from legacy media outfits. And yet, Dana Milbank’s Washington Post column on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization managed to, in its obvious untruthfulness, break new ground.

Milbank early on announces his intention to straw-man the cases for both the pro-life cause and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, writing “public opinion …