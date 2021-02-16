David Perdue to Challenge Warnock for Georgia Senate Seat in 2022

Senator David Perdue (R., Ga.) speaks during a campaign event in Milton, Ga., December 21, 2020. (Al Drago/Reuters)

Former Senator David Perdue of Georgia filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Monday to run for the Senate again in 2022 after losing his reelection bid in November.

Perdue, 71, lost a bitterly fought Senate runoff election to Democrat Jon Ossoff last month, one of two Georgia Senate runoffs that cemented Democrats’ control of the Senate. Democrats won both races.

Advertisement

Perdue received 49.4 percent of the vote to Ossoff’s 50.6 percent. Perdue did not contest the vote but did wait two days to concede the race.

“Although we won the general election, we came up just short of Georgia’s 50 percent rule, and now I want to congratulate the Democratic Party and my opponent for this runoff win,” Perdue said of his loss at the time. “Bonnie and I will continue to pray for our wonderful state and our great country. May God continue to bless Georgia and the United States of America.”

The other Republican Senate candidate, Kelly Loeffler, lost to Raphael Warnock. Perdue will challenge Warnock in 2022.

Along with Loeffler, Perdue has criticized Georgia’s handling of its elections after former president Trump lost the state to Joe Biden in the November general election. The two Senate candidates issued a scathing statement calling on the state’s GOP secretary of state Brad Raffensperger to resign over what they said was unacceptably poor management of Georgia’s elections.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.