Capitol Police Investigating ‘Active Bomb Threat’ over Vehicle on Capitol Hill

Washington, D.C. police were investigating an “active bomb threat” on Thursday dealing with a report of an explosive device in a vehicle by the Capitol Hill complex.

“The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress,” the Capitol Police tweeted before 10 a.m.

“Please stay away from this area … This is an active bomb threat investigation,” the department said.

Police have sent negotiators to speak with the man involved in the threat to attempt to deescalate the situation, a law enforcement source told CNN.

The building potentially at risk is situated near the Capitol and the Supreme Court. Staffers working in the Jefferson and Madison Library of Congress buildings as well as the Cannon House building received alerts ordering them to evacuate due to the incident, CNN reported. US Capitol Police also evacuated the Supreme Court, where tourists are not allowed to visit now as a COVID safety precaution, a spokesperson for the court told CNN.

Congress is currently in recess for the summer and most legislators are not in their offices this week.

The FBI said in a statement obtained by CNN that its Washington field office’s National Capital Response Squad has been deployed to address the threat.

Anonymous law enforcement officials told the Tampa Bay Times that investigators on the scene were trying to discover whether the device was an operable explosive and whether the suspect individual was wielding a detonator. Police were sending snipers to the area, the officials also confirmed.

