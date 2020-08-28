News

Elections

DCCC-Backed Congressional Candidate Asked ‘Is It Open Season?’ on Killing Trump Admin. Officials

By
Protesters confront U.S. Rep. Brian Mast in Washington, August 27, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

The Democratic challenger to Representative Brian Mast (R., Fla.) wondered if it was “open season” on Trump administration officials in a June social media post.

The race between Mast and Pam Keith for Florida’s 18th district is now considered a toss up by the Niskanen Center. The district has swung Republican since 2016, however Keith represents a first major challenge to Mast’s tenure.

Mast is a veteran of the Afghanistan War, where he lost both legs after a bomb exploded under him. Keith is herself a former judge in the Navy, and is an African American who has voiced support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairwoman Cheri Bustos has said of Keith, “Pam has never backed down from fighting for what’s right. She’s running for Congress to put an end to the petty partisanship that gets in the way of delivering results for Floridians.” However, Keith is not one of the candidates listed as part of the organization’s “Red to Blue” campaign to flip Republican-held districts.

With a competitive election on the horizon, focus has shifted to both candidates’ social media history. Keith was the subject of a profile in the Washington Post on Friday which did not mention her more controversial posts.

Another post from July 28 reads, “Stop telling me that EVERY Trump supporter is not racist. YES THEY ARE! The word for someone who stands with, supports, votes for justifies, disseminates and Co-signs on an avowed racist is…. RACIST!”

At the same time, Mast has dealt with fallout from Facebook posts in 2009 and 2011 in which he joked about rape. In one post, Mast commented on a photo of his current campaign manager Rocco LeDonni, taken while LeDonni was in South Africa.

“im so proud of you … i hope you hook up with at least fifteen 15 year olds over there … . its legel there right,” Mast wrote. Mast apologized for the statements after they were discovered by the Florida Sun Sentinel.

“A decade ago when I was in the Army, and following my injury, I made disgusting and inappropriate jokes that I am embarrassed to have associated with my name today,” Mast said in a statement on Tuesday. “I am sorry about that part of who I was, and I strive every day to be a better example for my kids.”

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

California Apocalypto

By
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
Elections

He Should Have Skipped Straight to the Fireworks

By
When you think of Donald Trump, is the first phrase that comes to mind “a heart full of gratitude”? Because that’s how he described himself tonight as he accepted the Republican nomination for another four years as president. He later added, “I say, very modestly, I have done more for the African-American ... Read More
Elections

Too Much Trump

By
Donald Trump spoke for an hour and ten minutes, and he did not seem as if he was enjoying it. Trump's demeanor at the start of the speech was almost genial, and at points, he managed the twinkle in the eye that he gets at some of his rallies, such as when he was chiding Democrats for pledging "lawyers for ... Read More
