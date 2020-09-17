De Blasio Again Delays NYC School Re-Openings Just Days ahead of Planned Start Date

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, speaks during a news conference, at Coney Island in New York, September 15, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday again delayed in-person classes for all students at the city’s public schools just days ahead of the previously scheduled Monday start date.

The nation’s biggest school system will now begin in-person classes for all students as late as October 1 and in the meantime will allow students to come back in phases according to grade level.

Only students in pre-K classes and students with advanced special needs will return to class on Monday. Elementary schools are scheduled to reopen September 29, and high schools on October 1.

“It’s the hard way, but it’s the right way,” de Blasio said Thursday at his daily coronavirus media briefing. The mayor said schools are not yet ready to reopen.

The delay marks the second time de Blasio has postponed the start of in-person classes, which were originally scheduled to begin on September 10.

