News

Education

De Blasio Again Delays NYC School Re-Openings Just Days ahead of Planned Start Date

By
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, speaks during a news conference, at Coney Island in New York, September 15, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday again delayed in-person classes for all students at the city’s public schools just days ahead of the previously scheduled Monday start date.

The nation’s biggest school system will now begin in-person classes for all students as late as October 1 and in the meantime will allow students to come back in phases according to grade level.

Only students in pre-K classes and students with advanced special needs will return to class on Monday. Elementary schools are scheduled to reopen September 29, and high schools on October 1.

Comments

“It’s the hard way, but it’s the right way,” de Blasio said Thursday at his daily coronavirus media briefing. The mayor said schools are not yet ready to reopen.

The delay marks the second time de Blasio has postponed the start of in-person classes, which were originally scheduled to begin on September 10.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Film & TV

The Convictions of Jim Caviezel

By
‘I didn't get invited by Hollywood to come to this industry,” actor Jim Caviezel says. It was God — not the executives, the talent agents, nor the filmmakers — that gave him his acting talent. “God believed in me, that He wanted me to be an actor. I felt it in my heart very deeply.” A man of deep ... Read More
Film & TV

The Convictions of Jim Caviezel

By
‘I didn't get invited by Hollywood to come to this industry,” actor Jim Caviezel says. It was God — not the executives, the talent agents, nor the filmmakers — that gave him his acting talent. “God believed in me, that He wanted me to be an actor. I felt it in my heart very deeply.” A man of deep ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Last Days of Robin Williams

By
After Robin Williams hanged himself in 2014, the media speculated that financial troubles or depression related to drug or alcohol use might have been the cause. Without discussing those topics, Williams’s widow, Susan Schneider Williams, is eager to set the record straight and does so in Robin’s Wish, a ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Last Days of Robin Williams

By
After Robin Williams hanged himself in 2014, the media speculated that financial troubles or depression related to drug or alcohol use might have been the cause. Without discussing those topics, Williams’s widow, Susan Schneider Williams, is eager to set the record straight and does so in Robin’s Wish, a ... Read More
Elections

A Surprising Minnesota Poll

By
On the menu today: A new poll in Minnesota seems way out of whack from past polls and expectations; Trump offers his trademark clear and insightful perspective on wearing masks; an example of hyperbolic headline-writing; and in a few states, the election has already begun. A ‘Say What?’ Poll Result in ... Read More
Elections

A Surprising Minnesota Poll

By
On the menu today: A new poll in Minnesota seems way out of whack from past polls and expectations; Trump offers his trademark clear and insightful perspective on wearing masks; an example of hyperbolic headline-writing; and in a few states, the election has already begun. A ‘Say What?’ Poll Result in ... Read More
Culture

That Big Military Contractor . . . Patagonia?

By
A little less than a year ago, I wrote about how Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, a billionaire, declared  “I’m an avowed socialist. I’m proud of it. That was a dirty word just a few years ago until Bernie Sanders brought it up” and how, in an interview with Fast Company magazine, insisted that ... Read More
Culture

That Big Military Contractor . . . Patagonia?

By
A little less than a year ago, I wrote about how Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, a billionaire, declared  “I’m an avowed socialist. I’m proud of it. That was a dirty word just a few years ago until Bernie Sanders brought it up” and how, in an interview with Fast Company magazine, insisted that ... Read More