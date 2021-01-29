De Blasio Proposes Banning Gas Hookups in New NYC Buildings by 2030

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio speaks to the media during a press conference in the Queens borough of New York, N.Y., April 10, 2020. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

New York mayor Bill de Blasio called to ban gas hookups in new buildings in the city by 2030, during his State of the City address on Thursday.

Previously, in February 2020, De Blasio proposed banning the use of oil and natural gas in all residential and commercial buildings by 2040, as part of a push to update city infrastructure to run on renewable energy. The mayor updated this proposal on Thursday by calling for an end to gas hookups, while working to ensure the ban doesn’t adversely affect low-income homeowners, Politico reported.

“We need to make clear that New York City will renounce fossil fuels fully,” de Blasio said in his address. “Therefore, we need to ban fossil fuel connections in the city by the end of this decade, literally ensuring that our only choice is renewable energy.”

De Blasio also called for the city to draw its electricity from renewable sources including Canadian hydropower.

“With this new asset, New York City’s government will run on 100 percent renewable energy in the next four years,” de Blasio said.

The mayor’s proposal to ban gas hookups is one of many such plans circulating throughout the U.S., in bids to wean localities off fossil fuels. The city of Denver, Col., will consider a plan to make new homes dependent on electric power by 2027.

Meanwhile, the Indiana, Missouri, and Kansas state legislatures are all set to consider laws that would block cities from banning gas hookups, in attempts to conserve gas-powered infrastructure.

