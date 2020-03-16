News

Health Care

De Blasio Visits Brooklyn YMCA Minutes Before Governor Announces Closure of All New York Gyms

By
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York City, March 2, 2020. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio was seen entering the Park Slope, Brooklyn YMCA minutes before New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced the closure of all gyms in the state due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

De Blasio is known for working out every morning for around two hours before heading to city hall, and was spotted by a CNN reporter at the YMCA on Monday. The mayor’s spokeswoman defended his gym attendance in a statement provided to a local NBC affiliate.

“The YMCA has been a huge part of [de Blasio’s] and his family’s life, like it has been for a lot of New Yorkers. It’s clear that’s about to change and before that, the mayor wanted to visit a place that keeps him grounded one last time,” the statement read. “That doesn’t change the fact that he is working around the clock to ensure the safety of New Yorkers. After today, gyms will close and he will no longer be visiting the YMCA for the foreseeable future.”

Comments

After de Blasio’s visit, New York governor Cuomo, along with New Jersey governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut governor Ned Lamont, announced the closure of all gyms, casinos and restaurants in the tri-state area, with restaurants remaining open only for takeout orders. The order will take effect at 8p.m.

“We have agreed to a common set of rules that will pertain in all of our states, so don’t even think about going to a neighboring state because there’s going to be a different set of conditions. I believe we’re the only region in the country that has done this,” Cuomo said.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

We Need to Talk about Joe Biden

By
Democrats showed us a surprising amount of cohesion and coordination, when, collectively, they took action to turn Joe Biden’s strong finish in South Carolina into a romp through Super Tuesday. But they may regret this decision sooner than they think — and we may come to despise them for it. Already there ... Read More
Elections

We Need to Talk about Joe Biden

By
Democrats showed us a surprising amount of cohesion and coordination, when, collectively, they took action to turn Joe Biden’s strong finish in South Carolina into a romp through Super Tuesday. But they may regret this decision sooner than they think — and we may come to despise them for it. Already there ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

The End Is Near? Three Apocalyptic Novels

By
When will the world end? People have been asking this question . . . since the beginning. Virtually every religious tradition accounts for the end times. Christianity, with the Second Coming, is no exception. During the public ministry of Jesus, his disciples pressed him on this very point. “Tell us,” they ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

The End Is Near? Three Apocalyptic Novels

By
When will the world end? People have been asking this question . . . since the beginning. Virtually every religious tradition accounts for the end times. Christianity, with the Second Coming, is no exception. During the public ministry of Jesus, his disciples pressed him on this very point. “Tell us,” they ... Read More
National Security & Defense

No to ‘FISA Reform’

By
Thanks to Senators Rand Paul (R., Ken.) and Mike Lee (R., Utah), as well as an amen chorus of Trump loyalists in the House, the president seems poised to fulfill one of the fondest dreams of Clinton and Obama Democrats: Government policy that regards international terrorism as a mere crime, a law-enforcement ... Read More
National Security & Defense

No to ‘FISA Reform’

By
Thanks to Senators Rand Paul (R., Ken.) and Mike Lee (R., Utah), as well as an amen chorus of Trump loyalists in the House, the president seems poised to fulfill one of the fondest dreams of Clinton and Obama Democrats: Government policy that regards international terrorism as a mere crime, a law-enforcement ... Read More