Defense Argues Jussie Smollett’s ‘Attackers’ Motivated by Homophobia in Flailing Cross-Examination

Jussie Smollett arrives with family members at court on the first full day of his trial in Chicago, Ill., November 30, 2021. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters)

Chicago, Ill. – The defense attorney for former Empire star Jussie Smollett on Tuesday attempted to poke holes in the earlier testimony of the lead detective on the case and tried to expose flaws in the Chicago Police Department’s investigation of what authorities have called a “staged” hate crime against the disgraced actor.

But lead attorney Nenye Uche’s flailing cross-examination of detective Michael Theis came across as unfocused, disorienting, and often confusing. Uche jumped around from topic to topic, and point to point, and his questioning was regularly stopped by a clearly frustrated Cook County Judge James Linn for being leading

Ryan Mills is an enterprise and media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

