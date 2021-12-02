News

Defense Argues Osundairo Brother Assaulted Jussie Smollett in Ploy to Get Hired as His Security Guard

Jussie Smollett trial (Cook County Courthouse Sketch Artist)

Chicago, Ill. — The man who testified that in 2019 former Empire star Jussie Smollett conspired with him to stage a racist and anti-gay attack against the actor actually roughed Smollett up to scare him so he could land a $5,000-a-week gig as his security guard, a defense lawyer alleged Thursday.

Abimbola Osundairo also promised he wouldn’t testify against Smollett if Smollett paid him millions of dollars, lawyer Shay Allen said. Osundairo denied both allegations.

Allen, a lawyer representing Smollett, cross-examined Osundairo on Thursday morning. Osundairo is one of two brothers who prosecutors and police allege conspired with Smollett to stage a

Ryan Mills is an enterprise and media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

