Defense Argues Osundairo Brother Assaulted Jussie Smollett in Ploy to Get Hired as His Security Guard

Chicago, Ill. — The man who testified that in 2019 former Empire star Jussie Smollett conspired with him to stage a racist and anti-gay attack against the actor actually roughed Smollett up to scare him so he could land a $5,000-a-week gig as his security guard, a defense lawyer alleged Thursday.

Abimbola Osundairo also promised he wouldn’t testify against Smollett if Smollett paid him millions of dollars, lawyer Shay Allen said. Osundairo denied both allegations.

Allen, a lawyer representing Smollett, cross-examined Osundairo on Thursday morning. Osundairo is one of two brothers who prosecutors and police allege conspired with Smollett to stage a …