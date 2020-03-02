News

National Security & Defense

Defense Secretary Gives Green Light to Begin Troop Withdrawal from Afghanistan

By
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon, January 14, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday that he has given the green light to the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan to begin withdrawing American troops from the region, in a showing of “good faith” after the U.S. signed a historic peace deal with the Taliban on Saturday.

The commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, “has my OK, approval” to begin pulling troops out of the war-torn country, Esper said during a press briefing at the Pentagon.

“We are going to show good faith and begin withdrawing our troops,” the Pentagon chief said. “My instruction to the commander was: ‘Let’s get moving. Let’s show our full faith and effort to do that.’”

The Pentagon aims to reduce U.S. troops in Afghanistan from the current number of 12,000 to 8,600 in 135 days. That process will start “within 10 days,” Esper said.

A full withdrawal will follow in 14 months provided the Taliban does not breach the peace deal.

“This is going to be a step-by-step process, and we’ll evaluate each day,” Esper said, adding that the U.S. expects to see violence in Afghanistan “decrease over time as we move forward.”

General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, cautioned that the peace agreement does not necessarily mean “that there’s going to be an absolute cessation of violence in Afghanistan, that is probably not going to happen.”

On Monday, reports came that fighting had broken out again between the Taliban and Afghan security forces. The Taliban also on Monday continued to refuse to participate in talks with the Afghan government.

Comments

President Trump has made bringing U.S. troops home from Afghanistan a priority for his administration and announced last August that the number of troops stationed there would be slashed dramatically. The announcement provoked stern warnings from both Democrats and Republicans, who warned that such a withdrawal was premature for the U.S. presence in the country, which has been roiled by conflict for the last 18 years.

“We’ve been there for 19 years. We’re really serving as policemen,” Trump said. “We could win Afghanistan in two days or three days or four days if we wanted, but I’m not looking to kill 10 million people.”

Comments

Most Popular

Books

When Memoirs Share Too Much, Too Soon

By
Telling someone you were raised by survivalists in the middle of rural Idaho is an excellent conversation starter. Tara Westover needs to have a conversation about this, but perhaps not with the millions of people who read her bestselling book, Educated. The memoir can be a problematic genre. When it is used ... Read More
Books

When Memoirs Share Too Much, Too Soon

By
Telling someone you were raised by survivalists in the middle of rural Idaho is an excellent conversation starter. Tara Westover needs to have a conversation about this, but perhaps not with the millions of people who read her bestselling book, Educated. The memoir can be a problematic genre. When it is used ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Events, Dear Boys

By
If it isn’t coronavirus, it is going to be something else. Are we going to be ready for it? When Governor George W. Bush of Texas decided to run for president, he had some big ideas about education and entitlement reform, about encouraging Americans to invest and build an “ownership society” in which not ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Events, Dear Boys

By
If it isn’t coronavirus, it is going to be something else. Are we going to be ready for it? When Governor George W. Bush of Texas decided to run for president, he had some big ideas about education and entitlement reform, about encouraging Americans to invest and build an “ownership society” in which not ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Absolutely Bonkers Victory

By
I never would have thought that Biden would finish fourth and fifth in Iowa and New Hampshire respectively and not only survive but go on to not only win in South Carolina -- but win in a complete blowout. There were indications that he had momentum, with a couple of polls showing him jumping up to 20-point and ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Absolutely Bonkers Victory

By
I never would have thought that Biden would finish fourth and fifth in Iowa and New Hampshire respectively and not only survive but go on to not only win in South Carolina -- but win in a complete blowout. There were indications that he had momentum, with a couple of polls showing him jumping up to 20-point and ... Read More
Elections

Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the party's South Carolina primary election Saturday evening in a major boost for the former front-runner's campaign. The former vice president will be awarded 20 of the 54 delegates up for grabs in the state's primary, NBC News projected. His victory, called by ... Read More
Elections

Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the party's South Carolina primary election Saturday evening in a major boost for the former front-runner's campaign. The former vice president will be awarded 20 of the 54 delegates up for grabs in the state's primary, NBC News projected. His victory, called by ... Read More
Elections

The End of Elizabeth Warren?

By
On the menu today: The end is in sight for Elizabeth Warren’s campaign, David Brooks desperately tries to wave Democrats away from a critical error, and the mainstream media finally finds the coronavirus scary in a particular context. The End of Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Is Near Is it too harsh to say ... Read More
Elections

The End of Elizabeth Warren?

By
On the menu today: The end is in sight for Elizabeth Warren’s campaign, David Brooks desperately tries to wave Democrats away from a critical error, and the mainstream media finally finds the coronavirus scary in a particular context. The End of Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Is Near Is it too harsh to say ... Read More