News

NR PLUS Elections

Dem Abuses Prompted Georgia Voting Law’s Food-and-Drink Rule

By
Early voters queue to cast their votes in two run-off elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate in Atlanta, Ga., December 14, 2020. (Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters)

On Election Day in 2018, Matthew Wilson arrived at his polling location and saw a long line of voters outside the suburban Atlanta high school.

The first-time Democratic candidate for the state House of Representatives ordered four pizzas, and handed out slices to the people in line, while a campaign worker photographed it all and then posted pictures on social media, according to a local newspaper account.

Two years later, in the run-up to the 2020 general election, Georgia state Representative Roger Bruce and a local county commissioner were photographed handing out snacks to voters waiting in line at the courthouse of

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Ryan Mills is a media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest