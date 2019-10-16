News

Elections

Dem Debate Moderators Fail to Ask a Question about China, Despite NBA Scandal

By
From left: Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the Democratic presidential candidates debate in Westerville, Ohio, October 15, 2019. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

The CNN and New York Times journalists who moderated Tuesday night’s Democratic-primary debate didn’t ask a single question about China during the foreign-policy segment of the evening, despite the ongoing scandal involving the NBA’s response to Chinese censorship.

The topic of China came up just once during the debate, when South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg criticized President Trump for failing to express solidarity with Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters as China tries to tighten its control over the city.

Instead, the foreign-policy questions focused mostly on Trump’s handling of the American withdrawal from Syria, as well as his relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have criticized Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops from the Syrian-Turkish border in advance of Turkey’s invasion of northeast Syria, saying it constitutes an abandonment of Kurdish allies that were instrumental in the fight against ISIS.

Comments

The NBA has been embroiled in controversy since Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeted on October 4, “Fight for freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.” The Chinese Basketball Association immediately cut all ties with the Rockets, and Rockets merchandise was removed from Nike stores in major Chinese cities.

Morey deleted his tweet and apologized to Chinese fans. The NBA was widely pilloried by U.S. elected officials for kowtowing to China after issuing an apologetic statement calling Morey’s remarks “inappropriate.” In the latest development, Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James criticized Morey for sending the tweet, saying Morey was not “educated” about the situation in Hong Kong.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Elizabeth Warren Is Jussie Smollett

By
Elizabeth Warren has a moving story about being fired from a teaching job because she was pregnant, a story that perfectly complements her political narrative that she is the tribune and champion of those who have been treated unfairly by the powerful. Joe Biden has a moving — and horrifying — story about his ... Read More
PC Culture

Defiant Dave Chappelle

By
When Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special Sticks & Stones came out in August, the overwhelming response from critics was that it was offensive, unacceptable garbage. Inkoo Kang of Slate declared that Chappelle’s “jokes make you wince.” Garrett Martin, in the online magazine Paste, maintained that the ... Read More
Culture

The Origins of the Transgender Movement

By
Editor’s Note: This article has been adapted from remarks delivered at a Heritage Foundation summit. I’ve been asked to talk about the origins of transgenderism and how it relates to children and their exploitation. But first, I would like to start with a little story. Yesterday I was wandering around ... Read More
Film & TV

Joker: An Honest Treatment of Madness

By
When I saw that the New York Times and The New Yorker had run columns berating the new Joker movie, criticizing it not simply on cinematic grounds but instead insisting that the film amounted to a clandestine defense of “whiteness” in an attempt to buttress the electoral aim of “Republicans” — this is a ... Read More