Dem NYC Councilman Slams Non-Citizen Voting Bill ahead of Expected Passage: ‘Ramifications Are Immense’

New York City councilman Robert Holden blasted a bill that would permit an estimated 800,000 non-citizens to vote in municipal elections, in an interview with National Review.

The bill, known as Intro 1867, is expected to pass a City Council vote on Thursday, with a veto-proof majority of at least 35 out of 51 council members signing on as co-sponsors. Under the law, green-card holders, residents with work permits, and DACA recipients would be able to cast ballots in municipal races beginning in 2023, as long as they lived in New York City for at least 30 days prior to an …