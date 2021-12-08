News

NR PLUS Elections

Dem NYC Councilman Slams Non-Citizen Voting Bill ahead of Expected Passage: ‘Ramifications Are Immense’

By
People fill out ballots during the New York mayoral primary election at a polling site in Brooklyn, N.Y., June 22, (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

New York City councilman Robert Holden blasted a bill that would permit an estimated 800,000 non-citizens to vote in municipal elections, in an interview with National Review.

The bill, known as Intro 1867, is expected to pass a City Council vote on Thursday, with a veto-proof majority of at least 35 out of 51 council members signing on as co-sponsors. Under the law, green-card holders, residents with work permits, and DACA recipients would be able to cast ballots in municipal races beginning in 2023, as long as they lived in New York City for at least 30 days prior to an

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Recommended

The Latest