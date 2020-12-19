Dem Rep. Ayanna Pressley: Georgia GOP Senate Candidates are ‘the Bonnie and Clyde of Corruption’

Rep. Ayanna Pressley questions during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., August 24, 2020. (Tom Williams/Reuters)

Representative Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.) on Friday night called out Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, dubbing them “the Bonnie and Clyde of corruption.”

Pressley’s comments came during an appearance on MSNBC’s The ReidOut, while discussing “get out the vote” efforts for the January 5 Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

“Georgia, do your thing. I know we’re asking a lot of Georgia. But do your thing, Georgia,” Pressley, a member of the progressive “Squad,” said. “Do what you do.”

“All eyes are on Georgia. [Senate majority leader] Mitch McConnell [R., Ky.], Loeffler, Perdue — they are the Bonnie and Clyde of corruption,” she said. “They are all the same. We need to regain control of the Senate. Georgia, do what you do.”

The runoff election will determine party control of the Senate. If both Democratic candidates — Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — defeat the incumbent senators, the Senate will be evenly divided, making Vice President–elect Kamala Harris the tiebreaking vote.

Early voting began this week as nearly 168,000 Georgians cast their ballots in person. Meanwhile, 314,000 people cast absentee ballots on the first day of early voting.

