Dem. Rep. Backs GOP Probe into Chinese Tech Firm that Donated Drones to U.S. Police

By
Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat from Texas, holds a copy of the Constitution while speaking during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., December 12, 2019. (Andrew Harrer/Reuters)

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D., Texas) on Wednesday indicated that she backed a GOP-led probe into a Chinese drone maker that has donated drones to U.S. law enforcement agencies.

Last week, Republican representatives on the House Judiciary Committee opened the probe into Da Jiang Innovations, which manufactures roughly 80 percent of drones on the market in the U.S.

DJI announced in April that it would donate drones to police forces across 22 states to help enforce social distancing measures, despite U.S. intelligence agencies’ suspicions that the Chinese government can access data collected by the drones.

“I think the answers that have been requested to the Department of Justice and to the Department of Homeland Security should be responded to immediately,” Lee, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, told the Washington Examiner. “The very fact that these are Chinese-made products, I don’t think it takes a rocket scientist to understand that you may be utilizing it but you can be assured that China may have access to the data that’s being collected just by their very nature.”

The Republican committee members’ investigation is probing whether the Justice and Homeland Security departments are monitoring the use of DJI drones. As early as 2017, the DHS warned that the drones were “selectively targeting government and privately owned entities within these sectors to expand its ability to collect and exploit sensitive U.S. data.”

DJI spokesman Adam Lisberg has disputed claims that the company’s data can be used for spying.

“False claims that our drones spy on people or send data to China actually risk interfering with public safety efforts to protect people and communities,” Lisberg told National Review last week.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Media

The Hydroxychloroquine Meltdown

By
President Donald Trump claims that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against contracting coronavirus, and that he has taken zinc and antibiotic azithromycin as well. There’s no consensus that hydroxychloroquine is an effective therapeutic treatment for COVID-19 (early studies have ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The ACLU’s Absurd Title IX Lawsuit

By
That the ACLU is suing the federal government in the hope of altering its due-process standards is not headline news. That the ACLU is suing the federal government in the hope of weakening its due-process standards is headline news for the ages. Once more, the line between parody and reality has been ... Read More
Elections

Biden’s Most Ridiculous Veep Prospect

By
Stacey Abrams has another distinction to add to her resume -- she’s among the most preposterous potential vice-presidential candidates ever. Her attempt to leverage a failed Georgia gubernatorial bid into a spot on the Democratic ticket is so brazenly absurd that it’s hard to think of precedents. But ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Lies We Live By

By
‘As I said from day one, I’m not going to choose between public health and economic activity.” So insists Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York. That is a lie, of course. Everybody knows it is a lie, beginning with Governor Cuomo. We are going to choose between public health and economic activity. We are ... Read More
