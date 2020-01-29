News

White House

Dem Senator Agrees Hunter Biden is a ‘Relevant’ Impeachment Witness

By
Sen. Joe Manchin, (D, W.V.) heads to the Senate Security Office in Washington, D.C., October 5, 2018. (Mary F. Calvert/REUTERS)

Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.V.) on Wednesday said he believes Hunter Biden may be a pertinent witness in the Senate impeachment trial.

“I think so, I really do,” Manching said when asked on MSNBC’s Morning Joe whether he thought the former vice president’s son was a “relevant” witness. “I don’t have a problem there because this is why we are where we are.”

“I think that he could clear himself from what I know and what I’ve heard,” Manchin went on, “but being afraid to put anybody that might have pertinent information [on the witness stand] is wrong, whether you’re Democrat or Republican.”

The Senate is currently entering the two-day question and answer phase of impeachment, after which it will vote on whether to subpoena witnesses and documents to be used as evidence at the trial. Democrats would like to summon former White House national security adviser John Bolton to testify, however Republicans may then insist on calling Hunter Biden as well as the whistleblower whose complaint set off the impeachment process.

Hunter Biden was the head of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings from 2014 through early 2019. In 2016, at the behest of U.S. and European Union officials, then-vice president Joe Biden pressured Ukraine to fire top prosecutor Victor Shokin over suspicions of corruption. Shokin had in the past led an investigation into Burisma for corruption within the company.

Comments

Manchin, whose state of West Virginia contains a strong base of support for Trump, is one of three Senate Democrats who have remained publicly undecided on whether to acquit or convict the President.

“I know it’s hard to believe that. But I really am [undecided]. But I have not made a final decision. Every day, I hear something, I think ‘this is compelling, that’s compelling,'” the Senator said on Tuesday. “Everyone’s struggling a little bit.”

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

White House

The Democrats’ Burisma Bait and Switch

By
Imagine you get indicted in a swindle. The prosecutors represent that they can prove you and your alleged co-conspirators planned to fleece a major financial institution. You counter that you weren’t fleecing anyone. Sure, you were asking for millions in loans, but the collateral you were prepared to post was ... Read More
White House

The Democrats’ Burisma Bait and Switch

By
Imagine you get indicted in a swindle. The prosecutors represent that they can prove you and your alleged co-conspirators planned to fleece a major financial institution. You counter that you weren’t fleecing anyone. Sure, you were asking for millions in loans, but the collateral you were prepared to post was ... Read More
Politics & Policy

15 Flaws in Adam Schiff’s Case

By
Adam Schiff did most of the heavy lifting for the House managers, and if he performed ably, he also relied on arguments and tropes that don’t withstand scrutiny. The Democratic case for impeachment and removal is now heavily encrusted with clichés, widely accepted by the media, meant to give their ... Read More
Politics & Policy

15 Flaws in Adam Schiff’s Case

By
Adam Schiff did most of the heavy lifting for the House managers, and if he performed ably, he also relied on arguments and tropes that don’t withstand scrutiny. The Democratic case for impeachment and removal is now heavily encrusted with clichés, widely accepted by the media, meant to give their ... Read More
NR PLUS Education

A Nation of Barbers

By
It seems almost inevitable that long hair is unwelcome at Barbers Hill High School. There’s a touch of aptronymic poetry in Texas public-school dress-code disputes. When I was in school in the 1980s, at the height of the Satanism panic, the local school-district superintendent circulated a list of ... Read More
NR PLUS Education

A Nation of Barbers

By
It seems almost inevitable that long hair is unwelcome at Barbers Hill High School. There’s a touch of aptronymic poetry in Texas public-school dress-code disputes. When I was in school in the 1980s, at the height of the Satanism panic, the local school-district superintendent circulated a list of ... Read More