News

Law & the Courts

Dem Senator Slams Chief Justice for Scolding Schumer, Implies that 80 Recent SCOTUS Decisions are Illegitimate

By
United States Chief Justice John G. Roberts (Jim Young/Reuters)

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) has implied that 80 recent Supreme Court decisions are illegitimate due to the “partisan” nature of the decisions and the influence of Republican donors on the court’s composition.

“As the architect of an 80-case barrage of partisan, 5-4 decisions for big Republican donor interests, Chief Justice Roberts has zero credibility playing umpire in any political squabble,” Whitehouse wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. The senator has since continued to post on the supposed 80 partisan decisions.

“[Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell’s effort to pack the Court is echoed by his effort to reassure the Republican justices of continued Republican political support. In a word: ‘Keep churning out the decisions for our big donors, boys; we’ve got your back,'” Whitehouse wrote on Thursday.

Whitehouse appeared to be responding to the controversy over Senator Chuck Schumer’s (D., N.Y.) remarks outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Schumer was speaking to a group of abortion rights activists as the court debated a case that could restrict access to abortions in the state of Louisiana.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer told the crowd. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

A Schumer spokesperson later said the senator was referring to the “political price” Republicans would pay if the court ruled in favor of the pro-life position. Nonetheless, Chief Justice John Roberts rebuked Schumer over his comments.

Comments

“Threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” Roberts said. Schumer attempted to walk back his remarks on Thursday.

I am from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language,” the senator said.I shouldn’t have used the words I did but in no way was I making a threat. I never, never would do such a thing.”

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

Democrats Should Be Very, Very Nervous

By
So, let me get this straight. After a year of campaigning, discussion, and debate among the Democrats, as of early February the party had decided Joe Biden was the favorite for its presidential nomination: He led in 19 of the 21 national polls taken before the Iowa caucuses. Then people started to vote, and it ... Read More
Elections

Democrats Should Be Very, Very Nervous

By
So, let me get this straight. After a year of campaigning, discussion, and debate among the Democrats, as of early February the party had decided Joe Biden was the favorite for its presidential nomination: He led in 19 of the 21 national polls taken before the Iowa caucuses. Then people started to vote, and it ... Read More
Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
Elections

This Is Going to Be War

By
The establishment rallied around Biden incredibly quickly, and it may well make a big difference tonight. But I don’t think we’ve fully seen what the reaction of Bernie people is going to be to all of this. There is sure to be a backlash, driven by the belief that the last few days are the product of a ... Read More
Elections

This Is Going to Be War

By
The establishment rallied around Biden incredibly quickly, and it may well make a big difference tonight. But I don’t think we’ve fully seen what the reaction of Bernie people is going to be to all of this. There is sure to be a backlash, driven by the belief that the last few days are the product of a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More