News

Law & the Courts

Dem Senator Labels Neomi Rao ‘Cartoon of a Fake Judge’ over Flynn Ruling

By
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Washington, D.C., September 27, 2018 (Tom Williams/Pool via Reuters)

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) called Judge Neomi Rao “a cartoon of a fake judge” after she ruled that the judge presiding over Michael Flynn’s case must explain why he hasn’t complied with the government’s request to drop the case.

“Where you see Neomi Rao, you can expect a lot of Trumpy dirt to follow. She’s a cartoon of a fake judge. Watch this space,” Whitehouse tweeted.

Rao joined fellow circuit judges Karen LeCraft Henderson and Judge Robert L. Wilkins on Thursday in ordering Judge Emmet Sullivan to respond within ten days to Flynn’s request that the D.C. Circuit comply with the Justice Department’s motion to drop its case.

After the DOJ said “newly discovered and disclosed information” had changed its opinion on Flynn’s 2017 guilty plea, Sullivan delayed dropping the case, allowing third parties to weigh in. He also appointed an outside party “to present arguments in opposition” to the DOJ’s motion, including the possibility that Flynn could be charged with perjury or contempt.

Rao was appointed to the D.C. circuit in March 2019, and was given a “well qualified” rating by the American Bar Association after President Trump nominated her to the position.

Comments

Whitehouse’s comments drew immediate blowback from fellow Senate Judiciary Committee member Mike Lee (R., Utah), who defended Rao as “a gifted, hard-working legal scholar and jurist.”

“I know you disagree with her here—and I strongly disagree with you on that point—but is it ever appropriate to call a sitting jurist “a cartoon of a fake judge”? I can’t think of a good reason. Ever,” Lee tweeted.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Twenty Questions for Barack Obama

By
Over the last two weeks, considerable evidence has been released related to what appears to be a major, historic political scandal. The declassification of Susan Rice's CYA email to herself alone raises a multitude of questions. Yet the mainstream media, who've suddenly become invincibly incurious about ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Twenty Questions for Barack Obama

By
Over the last two weeks, considerable evidence has been released related to what appears to be a major, historic political scandal. The declassification of Susan Rice's CYA email to herself alone raises a multitude of questions. Yet the mainstream media, who've suddenly become invincibly incurious about ... Read More
NR PLUS World

How Does the Swedish Model Look Right Now?

By
When Sweden’s government took a more lax approach than other western countries to fighting the coronavirus — it banned events with more than 50 people and shuttered secondary schools and universities but imposed few other restrictions — it was operating on the theory that stricter lockdowns couldn’t do ... Read More
NR PLUS World

How Does the Swedish Model Look Right Now?

By
When Sweden’s government took a more lax approach than other western countries to fighting the coronavirus — it banned events with more than 50 people and shuttered secondary schools and universities but imposed few other restrictions — it was operating on the theory that stricter lockdowns couldn’t do ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Biden Inversion

By
For the longest time, presidential campaigns followed a pattern: In the primary, the candidate ran to the wings in order to court the party faithful and then, having secured the nomination, ran to the center in order to appeal to as wide a swath of the general electorate as possible. The value of broad ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Biden Inversion

By
For the longest time, presidential campaigns followed a pattern: In the primary, the candidate ran to the wings in order to court the party faithful and then, having secured the nomination, ran to the center in order to appeal to as wide a swath of the general electorate as possible. The value of broad ... Read More
U.S.

Quarantine for Thee, but Not for Me

By
On the menu today: Certain elites have simply opted out of quarantine rules; wondering how much our news environment should be able to shift to non-virus news; the CDC says you’re less likely to catch the coronavirus from touching objects. One Pandemic and Quarantine for the Elites, Another for Everyone ... Read More
U.S.

Quarantine for Thee, but Not for Me

By
On the menu today: Certain elites have simply opted out of quarantine rules; wondering how much our news environment should be able to shift to non-virus news; the CDC says you’re less likely to catch the coronavirus from touching objects. One Pandemic and Quarantine for the Elites, Another for Everyone ... Read More
Media

Journalists Are Not Heroes

By
There’s been a lot of social-media anguish lately about journalists’ losing their jobs. It has not gone entirely unnoticed that journalists seem to be more alarmed by job losses in certain industries than in others, hence “Iowahawk” David Burge’s Twitter jibe, in response to a dolorous mention of ... Read More
Media

Journalists Are Not Heroes

By
There’s been a lot of social-media anguish lately about journalists’ losing their jobs. It has not gone entirely unnoticed that journalists seem to be more alarmed by job losses in certain industries than in others, hence “Iowahawk” David Burge’s Twitter jibe, in response to a dolorous mention of ... Read More