Dem Senators Blumenthal, Tester Oppose Waiver for Biden Sec Def Confirmation

By
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, June 2, 2020. (Tom Williams/Reuters Pool)

Senators Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.) and Jon Tester (D., Mont.) told reporters on Tuesday that they would oppose a waiver for retired General Lloyd Austin to be confirmed as secretary of defense.

Austin retired in 2016, and the National Security Act of 1947 requires that former military personnel wait seven years before being appointed secretary in the president’s cabinet. Because Joe Biden nominated Austin for defense secretary in his incoming administration, Congress must grant Austin a waiver in order to confirm the appointment.

However, Blumenthal, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, indicated on Tuesday that he would be against such a waiver.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for General Austin…but I believe that a waiver for the 7 year rule would contravene the basic principle that there should be civilian control of non-political military,” Blumenthal told reporters. “That principle is essential to our democracy. That’s the reason for the statute which I think has to be applied, unfortunately, in this instance.”

Blumenthal voted against granting a waiver to former defense secretary James Mattis, President Trump’s nominee for the position in 2017. Tester, another Democrat who opposed a waiver for Mattis, said he would also vote against a waiver for Austin.

“I love Mattis, I thought Mattis was a great secretary. And I think this guy [Austin] is gonna be a great secretary of Defense. I just think that we ought to look at the rules,” Tester said.

Aside from Mattis, the waiver has only been granted on one other occasion. George Marshall was granted a waiver to serve as President Harry Truman’s secretary of defense in 1950.

Representative Elissa Slotkin (D., Mich.), a former CIA analyst, also indicated her uneasiness with Austin’s appointment on Tuesday morning.

“Choosing another recently retired general to serve in a role designed for a civilian just feels off,” Slotkin wrote on Twitter. “After the last 4 years, civil-military relations at the Pentagon definitely need to be rebalanced. Gen. Austin has had an incredible career–but I’ll need to understand what he and the Biden Administration plan to do to address these concerns before I can vote for his waiver.”

Health Care

Bad News on the COVID Front

By
On the menu today: There’s no getting around it -- the numbers for new cases, hospitalizations, ICU-bed use, and deaths from COVID-19 are getting worse than ever, even as the first vaccinations are almost ready to start; Andy McCarthy explains a bit more about “safe harbor day”; Kevin Williamson wonders if ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Our Eroding Political Norms

By
The Left actually wanted to pack the Supreme Court! The very notion is destructive of an essential institution. It was historically condemned. Yet Democrats, from standard-bearer Joe Biden on down, lacked the fortitude to condemn the iconoclasts in their midst. Suddenly, the shambling Trump campaign saw a path to ... Read More
Elections

The ‘Safe Harbor’ Deadline Is upon Us

By
On the menu today: As of tomorrow, under U.S. law, the 2020 presidential election is really, really, really over, under something called the “safe harbor deadline.” The Supreme Court might weigh in on Representative Mike Kelly’s suit, which aims to invalidate all of the mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania this ... Read More
Capital Matters

Nudge, Nudge, Say No More (Meat)

By
The Daily Telegraph: The [British] Government has established an environmental ‘nudge unit’ to work out how to persuade people into green behaviours such as driving less and cutting down on meat. The team was set up in April this year because of a recognition that the next phase of decarbonising will ... Read More
Education

Electives vs. ‘Life Skills’

By
George Leef sniffs that North Carolina State University undergraduates can satisfy their “general education” requirements with such electives as “Plants in Folklore, Myth, and Religion” and “Concert Dance History.” I am unscandalized by this. Concert dance is a category of performance that ... Read More
