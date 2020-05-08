News

Politics & Policy

Dem Senators Propose $2,000 Monthly Coronavirus Payment for Most Americans

By
The U.S. Capitol, after Congress agreed to an economic stimulus package created in response to the economic fallout from the coronavirus in Washington, D.C., March 25, 2020 (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Several Senate Democrats are proposing a new coronavirus relief bill to supplement the initial direct cash payments provided to Americans as part of the phase-three CARES Act.

Under the bill, introduced by Senators Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), and Ed Markey (D., Mass.), all Americans earning less than $120,000 per year would receive a monthly check for $2,000.

“Congress has a responsibility to make sure that every working-class household in America receives a $2,000 emergency payment a month for each family member,” Sanders said. In a statement touting the bill, Harris argued that Congress has not done “nearly enough to meet the needs of this historic crisis,” while Markey called the payments “the most direct and efficient mechanism for delivering economic relief to those most vulnerable.”

The checks would be retroactive to March and last until three months after Covid-19’s public health emergency is declared over, and would be delivered even if individuals do not have a Social Security number or filed taxes last year.

Senate Republicans have expressed concerns over additional massive outlays of funding, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) saying last month that “we just added another $500 billion to the national debt. Let’s see how things are working.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported Friday that the country lost 20.5 million jobs in April, good for the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression.

World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
Film & TV

What Does Michelle Obama Have to Complain About?

By
There’s a curious joy deficit in Michelle Obama’s video memoir Becoming, the Netflix documentary produced by her and her husband. As she glides from one beautiful space to another, surrounded by beautiful and famous people, with beautiful daughters and a beautiful bank account and much else to be grateful ... Read More
Media

Media Outlets Mislead Readers about COVID-19 Data

By
The public overwhelmingly relies on the press to provide them with accurate information and proper context. When it comes to COVID-19, many press outlets are consistently failing to do that. In fact, the reporting on data related to the epidemic has increasingly led to conclusions that aren’t accurate and an ... Read More
U.S.

What’s Going On with New York?

By
On the menu today: New York City’s coronavirus case numbers are gradually improving, but they’re still a long way from out of the woods, how the virus is creating dire days for big-city public-transportation systems, and a new study indicates that the colossal mistakes of the Big Apple in the early days of ... Read More
Film & TV

Michelle Obama’s Tall Tales

By
The cult of Michelle Obama is a puzzler. Thousands of strong, smart, independent women flock to every public appearance of, and hang on every platitude of, a woman whose sole notable accomplishment is her marriage. Lucking into marrying a celebrity is not usually posited to be the aim of feminism. No one can name ... Read More
