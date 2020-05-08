Dem Senators Propose $2,000 Monthly Coronavirus Payment for Most Americans

The U.S. Capitol, after Congress agreed to an economic stimulus package created in response to the economic fallout from the coronavirus in Washington, D.C., March 25, 2020 (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Several Senate Democrats are proposing a new coronavirus relief bill to supplement the initial direct cash payments provided to Americans as part of the phase-three CARES Act.

Under the bill, introduced by Senators Kamala Harris (D., Calif.), Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), and Ed Markey (D., Mass.), all Americans earning less than $120,000 per year would receive a monthly check for $2,000.

“Congress has a responsibility to make sure that every working-class household in America receives a $2,000 emergency payment a month for each family member,” Sanders said. In a statement touting the bill, Harris argued that Congress has not done “nearly enough to meet the needs of this historic crisis,” while Markey called the payments “the most direct and efficient mechanism for delivering economic relief to those most vulnerable.”

The checks would be retroactive to March and last until three months after Covid-19’s public health emergency is declared over, and would be delivered even if individuals do not have a Social Security number or filed taxes last year.

Senate Republicans have expressed concerns over additional massive outlays of funding, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) saying last month that “we just added another $500 billion to the national debt. Let’s see how things are working.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported Friday that the country lost 20.5 million jobs in April, good for the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression.

