News

Politics & Policy

Dem Super PAC Received $100,000 in CCP-Linked Tech Firm Stock from Anonymous Donor

By
A security personnel stands guard at the opening session of Baidu’s annual AI conference in Beijing, China, July 3, 2019. (Jason Lee/Reuters)

A major liberal advocacy group run by the founder of Media Matters received $100,000 worth of stock shares in Chinese tech firm Baidu, which runs China’s government-censored search engine, from an anonymous donor, according to its latest tax filings.

The records, first reported by The Washington Free Beacon, show that American Bridge, which is run by David Brock, received 450 shares valued at $101,037 in late 2018. It is unclear whether the group still holds the stock or turned it into cash.

American Bridge is spending at least $50 million against Trump to target working-class voters in the Midwest, and its sister group, the American Bridge PAC — which has already spent seven figures in the 2020 race — partnered last month with the pro-Biden super PAC Unite the Country to spend $175 million on opposition research, polling, and ad buys against President Trump in the general election.

Baidu runs China’s most-used search engine, and its CEO Robin Li is a delegate to Beijing’s top political advisory, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. It also has a history of manipulating search results to favor the Chinese Communist Party, and has been cited by U.S. officials as a tool of the government.

“Whether de facto or de jure, such giants can in some important respects or for some purposes act as arms of the state—or, more precisely, the Chinese Communist Party, to which the Chinese state apparatus is itself subordinate,” Christopher Ashley Ford, assistant secretary of the US State Department’s bureau of international security and nonproliferation, said of Baidu and other Chinese firms in September.

President Trump has criticized Joe Biden’s record on China, recently releasing a campaign ad criticizing the former vice president for “protecting China’s feelings.”

Comments

 

“China should start an investigation into the Bidens,” Trump told reporters outside the White House in October, “because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.”

Comments

Most Popular

White House

No, Trump Can’t Force States to Reopen

By
President Donald Trump is appointing a new “Opening Our Country” task force today to jumpstart the economy by early May. But the White House cannot succeed unless it persuades governors to cooperate. By dividing power, the Constitution creates resiliency in emergencies, but also demands cooperation between ... Read More
White House

No, Trump Can’t Force States to Reopen

By
President Donald Trump is appointing a new “Opening Our Country” task force today to jumpstart the economy by early May. But the White House cannot succeed unless it persuades governors to cooperate. By dividing power, the Constitution creates resiliency in emergencies, but also demands cooperation between ... Read More
Media

The Power of Media Ignorance

By
Almost two weeks ago I offered at NRO a few synopses of various theories about why California -- which, for a variety of reasons, had seemed so ripe for a New York–style epidemic -- had nonetheless strangely been exempt at least for a while from the virus’s spread. I included the pedestrian possibility of ... Read More
Media

The Power of Media Ignorance

By
Almost two weeks ago I offered at NRO a few synopses of various theories about why California -- which, for a variety of reasons, had seemed so ripe for a New York–style epidemic -- had nonetheless strangely been exempt at least for a while from the virus’s spread. I included the pedestrian possibility of ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
World

Corona Conspiracies

By
Say what you will about Carl Jung, myth-spinning Swiss sage, madman, and psychiatrist, but he wasn’t always (completely) wrong. Writing in the middle of the last century, he noted how: The Middle Ages, antiquity, and prehistory have not died out, as the “enlightened” suppose, but live on merrily in large ... Read More
World

Corona Conspiracies

By
Say what you will about Carl Jung, myth-spinning Swiss sage, madman, and psychiatrist, but he wasn’t always (completely) wrong. Writing in the middle of the last century, he noted how: The Middle Ages, antiquity, and prehistory have not died out, as the “enlightened” suppose, but live on merrily in large ... Read More