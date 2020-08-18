AOC Symbolically Nominates Bernie Sanders, Decries ‘Colonization, Misogyny’ in Convention Speech

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks by video feed during the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention, August 18, 2020. (2020 Democratic National Convention/Pool via Reuters)

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) symbolically nominated Senator Bernie Sanders (D., V.T.) as the Democratic presidential candidate during a speech at the party’s virtual convention Thursday night, while underscoring the importance of the progressive movement.

In her 60-second speech, Ocasio-Cortez thanked what she called a “mass people’s movement working to establish 21st century social, economic, and human rights, including guaranteed health care, higher education, living wages, and labor rights for all people in the United States.”

She went on to describe the movement as “striving to recognize and repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny and homophobia and to propose and build re-imagined systems of immigration and foreign policy that turn away from the violence and xenophobia of our past.”

Congratulations, @JoeBiden – I deeply look forward to fighting for our future together and reclaiming our democracy in November. Thank you @DemConvention for having me deliver Sen. Sanders’ roll call nomination speech. It’s been an absolute honor.#NotMeUs & #Biden2020 🇺🇸 https://t.co/dJN1FUQfix — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

The progressive congresswoman also decried the “unsustainable brutality of an economy that rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of long term stability for the many.”

She then nominated Sanders to be the Democratic presidential nominee, a symbolic move that preceded a formal roll call of delegates who officially named Joe Biden at the party’s nominee.

“In a time when millions of people in the United States are looking for deep systemic solutions to our crises of mass evictions, unemployment, and lack of health care, and espíritu del pueblo and out of a love for all people, I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president of the United States of America,” she said.

In a tweet after her speech on Tuesday night, Ocasio-Cortez explained the symbolic nomination, saying, “If you were confused, no worries! Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold. I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call.”

She then expressed support for Biden, saying, “I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden – let’s go win in November.”

