DNC Brings Back Women’s March Leaders Ousted over Anti-Semitism Allegations

Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory at the 2019 Women’s March in Washington, D.C., January 19, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

The Democratic National Convention has brought in two speakers who were ousted from the Women’s March in 2019 over allegations of anti-Semitism.

Tamika Mallory, a former co-president of the march, spoke on Monday at a virtual meeting of the Democratic Black Caucus. In 2018, Mallory attended an address by anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, during which Farrakhan labeled Jews “satanic” and called them his “enemy.” Mallory posted on social media after the event that Farrakhan was the “GOAT,” or greatest of all time.

In January 2019, Mallory refused to denounce Farrakhan when pressed by Megan McCain during an appearance on The View. The DNC dropped its sponsorship of the Women’s March following the refusal. Additionally, according to an investigation in Tablet, Mallory and co-chair Carmen Perez blamed Jews as a collective for exploiting people of color at the first meeting of the Women’s March.

Linda Sarsour, another march organizer, spoke at a Tuesday meeting of the DNC’s Muslims and Allies Assembly. Sarsour who has a history of controversial comments on Jews and Israel, and apologized in 2018 for failing to condemn anti-Semitism among march organizers.

“If what you’re reading all day long, morning and night, in the Jewish media is that Linda Sarsour and Minister Farrakhan are the existential threats to the Jewish community, something really bad is gonna happen and we gonna miss the mark on it,” Sarsour said at a November 2017 event on combating anti-Semitism.

