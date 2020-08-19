Hillary Clinton Implies ‘Foreign Adversary’ Could Help Trump Steal Election

Hillary Clinton speaks by video feed during the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention, August 19, 2020. (2020 Democratic National Convention/Pool via Reuters)

In her Wednesday DNC convention speech, Hillary Clinton implied that a “foreign adversary” could sway the U.S. elections, and suggested that an electoral college victory without a corresponding popular vote win would render the victor’s election illegitimate.

“Vote for honest elections, so we, not a foreign adversary, choose our president,” Clinton implored viewers. “And don’t forget, Joe and Kamala can win by three million votes and still lose–take it from me. So we need numbers [to be] overwhelming so Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory.”

Since losing the 2016 election, Clinton has repeatedly implied that President Trump has colluded with Russia both during and after his election victory. After Trump ousted former director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire in February of this year, Clinton accused the president of being Vladimir Putin’s “puppet.”

“Putin’s Puppet is at it again, taking Russian help for himself,” Clinton wrote on Twitter. “He knows he can’t win without it. And we can’t let it happen.”

During an election debate in October 2016, Clinton said that Putin “would rather have a puppet as president.”

Clinton went on, “It’s pretty clear…that you encouraged espionage against our people, that you are willing to spout the Putin line, sign up for his wish list, break up NATO, do whatever he wants to do, and that you continue to get help from him.”

The FBI investigated the Trump-campaign throughout the election over allegations of collusion with Russian operatives, partly based on information compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele. Some allegations in the dossier are now considered to be Russian disinformation and more than two years of investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller rendered no evidence that the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia to compromise the election.

The Senate Intelligence Committee’s report on the FBI’s Russia investigation concluded that former Trump-campaign officials, including Paul Manafort and George Papadopoulos, were dangerously vulnerable to exploitation by Russian intelligence. However, the report concluded that the Trump-campaign did not collude with Russian operatives to win the election and further found that the FBI gave too much “credence” to the unverified Steele dossier, which was used to obtain a warrant to surveil Trump’s then-national security adviser Carter Page.

