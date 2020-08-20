‘He’s Failed to Protect Us’: Biden Attacks Trump’s COVID Response in Speech Accepting Dem Nomination

Former Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., August 20, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during his speech to the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, vowing that his first action if he is elected president will be to “get control of the virus that has ruined so many lives.”

“Our current president has failed in his most basic duty to the nation. He’s failed to protect us. He’s failed to protect America. And my fellow Americans, that is unforgivable,” Biden said moments after he accepted the Democratic nomination for president.

Advertisement

“He keeps waiting for a miracle. Well I have news for him. No miracle is coming,” the former vice president said. “After all this time, the president still does not have a plan. Well I do.”

Biden vowed that if he is elected president, in January of next year, he will issue a national mandate for all residents to wear a face mask to protect against the coronavirus.

“The president takes no responsibility, refuses to lead, blames others, cozies up to dictators, and fans the flames of hate and division,” Biden said. “We’ll put politics aside. We’ll take the muzzle off our experts.”

Advertisement

Biden also claimed that the U.S. has “by far the worst performance of any nation on earth” as far as handling the coronavirus outbreak within America’s borders.

Biden’s acceptance address came on the last night of the Democratic convention, which featured his vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris of California along with Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and other heavyweights in the Democratic Party.

Advertisement

“Character is on the ballot. Compassion is on the ballot. Decency, science, democracy, they’re all on the ballot. Who we are as a nation, what we stand for, and, most importantly, who we want to be, that’s all on th ballot,” Biden said as he urged voters to cast their ballot for the Democratic ticket.

“The choice could not be more clear. No rhetoric is needed. Just judge this president on the facts,” he continued.

“This president, if he’s reelected, you know what will happen,” Biden said. “Cases and deaths will remain far too high. More mom and pop businesses will close their doors, and this time for good. Working families will struggle to get by, and yet the wealthiest one percent will get tens of billions of dollars in new tax breaks.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.