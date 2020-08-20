‘Coward in Chief’: Tammy Duckworth Accuses Trump of Being Easily Manipulated by ‘Tyrants’

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) speaks by video feed during the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, August 20, 2020. (2020 Democratic National Convention/Pool via Reuters)

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D., Ill.) accused President Trump of cowardice in her speech to the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, adding that Trump is easily manipulated by “tyrants” such as Vladimir Putin.

U.S. soldiers “have a coward-in-chief, who won’t stand up to Vladimir Putin, read his daily intelligence briefings, or even publicly admonish adversaries for reportedly putting bounties on our troops’ heads,” Duckworth said. “As president, Joe Biden would never let tyrants manipulate him like a puppet. He would never pervert our military to stroke his own ego.”

Duckworth was referring to reports that Russia had paid bounties to Afghan terrorists in exchange for killing American soldiers. The White House initially maintained that the intelligence was never verified and that Trump was not briefed on the matter.

However, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that he warned Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov that Russia would pay an “enormous price” if the country placed bounties for American soldiers.

Duckworth is herself a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where she was a helicopter pilot. The Illinois senator lost her right leg and part of her left leg in 2006 when Iraqi insurgents downed her Black Hawk helicopter with a rocket-propelled grenade.

Duckworth’s remarks came after Hillary Clinton alleged in her Wednesday speech that “a foreign adversary” could sway the election. During the 2016 election and after her loss, Clinton alleged that Trump was essentially a “puppet” of Vladimir Putin.

