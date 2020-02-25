Bloomberg Claims Russia Is Aiding Sanders in Primary to Aid Trump in General Election

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during the Democratic primary debate in Charleston, S.C., February 25, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg claimed during Tuesday night’s Democratic debate that Russia is helping 2020 frontrunner Bernie Sanders clinch the party’s presidential nomination.

Asked whether the economy would be better for America under Sanders or Trump, Bloomberg pivoted to Russian election interference.

“Vladimir Putin thinks that Donald Trump should be president of the United States, and that’s why Russia is helping you get elected, so you’ll lose to him” Bloomberg told Sanders.

“Oh, Mr. Bloomberg,” Sanders shot back.

The fireworks have already begun: Bloomberg to Bernie: "Russia is helping you get elected." Bernie: "I'm not a friend of President Xi" pic.twitter.com/kDMJigCBSy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 26, 2020

“Let me tell Mr. Putin, I’m not a good friend of President Xi of China. I think President Xi is an authoritarian leader,” Sanders continued. “And let me tell Mr. Putin, who interfered in the 2016 election, tried to bring Americans against Americans. Hey, Mr. Putin, if I’m president of the United States, trust me, you’re not going to interfere in any more American elections.”

During the debate, Sanders also said that “the economy is doing really great for people like Mr. Bloomberg and other billionaires.”

“For for the ordinary American, things are not so good,” the Vermont progressive added.

Sanders currently leads the pack of 2020 contenders, polling at 28.8 percent nationally, well ahead of former vice president Joe Biden’s 17.4 percent and Bloomberg’s 14.8 percent, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Tuesday evening’s debate was hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in Charleston, South Carolina.