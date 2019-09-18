News

Law & the Courts

Democratic Donor Ed Buck Charged with Operating Drug House

By
A pipe for crack cocaine use, a needle for heroin use, and a pipe for methamphetamine use (REUTERS/David Ryder)

Democratic mega-donor Ed Buck was arrested on Tuesday and charged with with battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house.

The arrest came after an incident on September 11 incident in which Buck, 65, injected a 37 year old man with methamphetamine at his home in West Hollywood, causing the unnamed man to overdose, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office.

Buck has donated roughly $116,000 to Democratic causes and candidates, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. He rose to prominence as a Republican during the 1980s by leading the committee to recall then Arizona Governor Evan Mecham, who was impeached over accusations of fraud and perjury.

This is the third instance of a methamphetamine overdose at Buck’s residence since 2017. While the current victim survived, the two previous victims died as a result.

LaTisha Nixon, the mother of victim Gemmel Moore who was found dead at Buck’s apartment in 2017, had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Buck which accused the latter of injecting a fatal dose of methamphetamine into Moore.

Nixon, who along with Moore is African-American, also accused Buck of having a “well-documented history of isolating Black men for predatory sexual encounters.”

Los Angeles police didn’t charge Buck in relation to Moore’s death because, according to court documents, they couldn’t prove “beyond a reasonable doubt that suspect Buck furnished drugs to Gemmel Moore or that suspect Buck possessed drugs,”

In January 2019 the second victim, Timothy Dean, died of an overdose in Buck’s apartment. Dean was also African-American, a fashion consultant who played in gay basketball competitions.

After Dean’s death, California Representative Ted Lieu announced he would donate $18,000 in contributions from Buck to civil rights organizations, while the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee donated Buck’s contributions to a Latino group called the NALEO Education Fund.

Comments

The current charges against Buck concern only the September 11 incident.

 

Comments

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

The Real Reason for That Kavanaugh Smear

By
The New York Times on Saturday joined The New Yorker and many other media outlets in upending a dumpster full of garbage on its own reputation in an effort to smear Brett Kavanaugh. After more than a year of digging, the Democrats and their media allies still have no supported allegations of sexual misconduct by ... Read More
Politics & Policy

CNN: Everything but the News

By
For a while, we thought MSNBC had temporarily usurped CNN as the font of fake news — although both networks had tied for the most negative coverage (93 percent of all their news reports) of President Trump’s first 100 days in office. A cynic would argue that CNN had deliberately given Trump undue coverage ... Read More